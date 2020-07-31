What We Know About Camilla Parker Bowles’ Fights With The Royal Family

Regardless, the insider claimed Parker Bowles “leapt to her feet, stormed across the room to where Her Majesty was sitting and threw her wine right in the queen's face.” Things only got more physical from there, the source continued, “Camilla grabbed Her Majesty by the throat, ripping away a priceless pearl necklace that once belonged to Queen Victoria.” Parker Bowles was pulled off the queen by Prince Andrew and royal guards supposedly locked Bowles away in her chambers, only to be let out for a select few events. None of this was true, Gossip Cop discovered. The ridiculous story was riddled with inaccuracies, not to mention being completely over the top, which tipped us off to its phony nature.