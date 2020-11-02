What To Know Before 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Premiere

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is just about ready to drop, and all we can say is it's about time. We need an escape from the train wreck known as 2020, so bring on the drama!
Producer Andy Cohen teased the show at last year's BravoCon, saying, "You didn’t see it coming but I have to tell you, in Utah, you have the majesty of the mountains, the Mormon religion, an exclusive community of people who have very successful businesses who live in their own universe. It is gorgeous and I think you’re going to be really surprised and intrigued by the group of women we’ve found.”
We've got the dossiers of the cast (and their taglines) to get you ahead of the game. Prepare for a season of prayers and pearl-clutching—here are the Housewives who are about to become household names:
This Champagne-sipping Pentecostal is said to be an heir to "her family's empire of churches, restaurants, and more." The hitch? She married her dead grandmother's second husband, Robert Cosby Sr., to inherit them. The couple has been married for 20 years and raises a teenage son together. We'll be watching to see if anyone uses her unconventional arrangement against her. Best they don't, since she warns in her tagline, "I love God, but I will read you like a scripture."
"Jewish by heritage and Mormon by choice," native New Yorker Lisa Barlow—a 20-year resident of SLC—considers herself "Mormon 2.0." The wife and mother of two also owns a tequila company, which she conveniently works into her tagline: "When you take cheap shots, always expect a hangover."
Following a divorce, this mother of three went from lifelong devout Mormon to "Mormon-ish." Gay owns a successful med spa by day, but in her personal life, she's still trying to figure out her next chapter. "Just like my pioneer ancestors, I'm trying to blaze a new trail," she says.
Once a member of "Mormon royalty," Rose has been on the outs with the church for over 10 years—all due to leaving her husband for her former boss. The mother of two runs a skincare line called Iris and Beau, and her reputation will be questioned when rumors about her relationship begin to spread. Her tagline? "This rose isn't scared to handle a little prick."
Celebrity jewelry designer Meredith Marks wrestles with empty nest syndrome, apparently filling the void by being "an ice queen with a knack for partying." She and her husband of 25 years hit a rough patch, which may or may not be the source of rumors that surround her this season. Her tagline is, "Jealousy is a disease, to which I say, 'Get well soon!'"
A former Mormon who was raised in Salt Lake City, Jen Shah—who is of Tongan and Hawaiian ancestry—left the Mormon church when she learned more about its history of mistreating Black people. Now the marketing CEO is converting to Islam. Her tagline: "In this town, I'm Queen Bee and MVP."
For more, check out the preview below. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres on Bravo November 11.