What To Know Before 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Premiere

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is just about ready to drop, and all we can say is it's about time. We need an escape from the train wreck known as 2020, so bring on the drama!

Producer Andy Cohen teased the show at last year's BravoCon, saying, "You didn’t see it coming but I have to tell you, in Utah, you have the majesty of the mountains, the Mormon religion, an exclusive community of people who have very successful businesses who live in their own universe. It is gorgeous and I think you’re going to be really surprised and intrigued by the group of women we’ve found.”

We've got the dossiers of the cast (and their taglines) to get you ahead of the game. Prepare for a season of prayers and pearl-clutching—here are the Housewives who are about to become household names: