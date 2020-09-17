What To Know About Malia Obama’s Boyfriend Rory Farquharson And His Rumored Dispute With Barack

Harvard is reopening for its fall semester, so Malia is likely either headed back to campus for some socially distanced learning or she will continue taking online classes. The Ivy League college has a massive plan in place to deal with the ongoing pandemic caused by Covid-19 that includes a strict quarantine for those who contract the virus as well as those who have been exposed to it. With all those protections in place, it’s possible that Malia Obama and Rory Farquharson will or already have reunited on campus, but even if they don’t get a chance this semester, it seems like these kids will be just fine.