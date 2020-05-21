What Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Been Up To Since Leaving Prison

Lately, Tekashi has begun targeting fellow celebrities with his antics. Snoop Dogg and 6ix9ine threw a couple of barbs back and forth, with Snoop calling Tekashi a rat for snitching and Tekashi claiming that he had information that proved Snoop was a snitch too. Eventually, Tekashi posted a video to his Instagram page, which has since been deleted but other pages have reposted, claiming that it was proof that Snoop had cheated on his wife with a woman named Celina Powell. It seems unwise to start beef with someone who has also been known to run with gang members in the past, but we digress.