What Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Been Up To Since Leaving Prison

It’s not too controversial to say that Tekashi 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, is a bit of a scoundrel. The rainbow-loving rapper was recently released from prison after he was sentenced to two years for racketeering, carrying a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit murder charges. Since his early release from prison over his vulnerability to coronavirus, Tekashi has stirred up a ton of trouble for himself by continuing his wild-child ways.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Is On The Move

Since his April release, Tekashi has done anything but keep a low profile. The “Gooba” rapper released a music video while on house arrest and his new single, the aforementioned “Gooba,” was number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. We’ll come back to that later. One other thing Tekashi has done since his release from prison is move.

The rapper had to be moved by the FBI because his location was leaked. Since Tekashi gave information that put his former gang members in jail, he is now a prime target, so these moves have been exclusively for his safety. Tekashi was forced to switch locations after savvy internet users noted a home in the background of a video 6ix9ine posted to Instagram.

These users were able to determine Tekashi’s exact address. It’s probably unwise to upload so many photos and videos, especially since it’s clear that there are people out there that will use any scrap of information they can to find Tekashi’s location, but the rapper has continued nonetheless. At least now he’s only taking photos or videos inside the home he’s sequestered in.

Watch Out For Snoop Dogg’s Bite

Lately, Tekashi has begun targeting fellow celebrities with his antics. Snoop Dogg and 6ix9ine threw a couple of barbs back and forth, with Snoop calling Tekashi a rat for snitching and Tekashi claiming that he had information that proved Snoop was a snitch too. Eventually, Tekashi posted a video to his Instagram page, which has since been deleted but other pages have reposted, claiming that it was proof that Snoop had cheated on his wife with a woman named Celina Powell. It seems unwise to start beef with someone who has also been known to run with gang members in the past, but we digress.

Beefing Over Billboard

Finally, we can circle back around to the Billboard Hot 100 scandal. After the rankings were released, revealing that Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s song “Stuck With You” had overtaken Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj’s “Say So” for first place, leaving Tekashi’s “Gooba” in third.

Obviously sore over this, Tekashi lashed out at Grande and Billboard, claiming that he was cheated out of his number one spot because the others had cheated. Both Grande and Bieber denied these allegations, and Billboard also pushed back against the rapper’s claims. Among them was the accusation that Grande and Bieber’s team used six credit cards to buy tens of thousands copies of the song, an allegation that was also denied.

Though both Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have been accused of a lot of things by the tabloids, they’ve never been accused of buying a number one single before and it doesn’t even seem possible. A little bit of bitterness will influence a person to say all kinds of things. In this case, 6ix9ine must have been feeling a lot of bitterness to make such a claim.

