What Really Happened To Brittany Murphy: New Documentary Sheds Light On Her Death

Two months later, Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter of the Los Angeles coroner’s office released a report on her death. Pneumonia was listed as the primary cause, along with anemia and prescription drug intoxication. For those that only read the headlines, “drug intoxication” was all that was needed to confirm many people’s suspicions. That is, until 17 months later, almost to the day, when Simon Monjack was also found dead in the same home where Murphy was found on May 23, 2010.