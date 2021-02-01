What Prince Harry Is Doing With His Libel Payout From The Tabloids

While the actual amount of the settlement isn't being disclosed, the Duke of Sussex will be donating the funds to the Invictus Games, the charity he founded for veterans who have been wounded or injured. Prince Harry's relationship with the military has been a frequent topic for the gossip media, and although most of the coverage paints him in a negative light, the truth is that his continuing efforts to help his fellow servicemen and women won't slow down any time soon — regardless of what the tabloids try to say.