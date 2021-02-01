What Prince Harry Is Doing With His Libel Payout From The Tabloids

Prince Harry's legal battle with the tabloids is finally over, and the Duke of Sussex is turning his personal victory into a charitable one. This past October, The Mail on Sunday and its online edition, MailOnline, published articles about Prince Harry after he stepped down as a senior member of the royal family.
The stories claimed that the veteran had been ignoring the military since his last appearance as an honorary marine, as well as arguing that he could be stripped of his titles for doing so. Unsurprisingly, the Duke of Sussex took offense to the claims — and the possible damages they'd do to his reputation and efforts — and fought back against the publications and their parent company, Associated Newspapers Limited. This resulted in printed apologies in December and a financial settlement this week.
Prince Harry's lawyer, Jenny Afia, said that the articles “constituted not only a personal attack upon the Duke’s character but also wrongly brought into question his service to this country,” according to AP. The duke “has maintained active links with those forces ever since and will continue to do so in the future,” which is a fact that seems obvious to everyone but the tabloids. As such, the former royal's spokesperson said at the hearing that his “commitment to the military community is unquestionable.”
While the actual amount of the settlement isn't being disclosed, the Duke of Sussex will be donating the funds to the Invictus Games, the charity he founded for veterans who have been wounded or injured. Prince Harry's relationship with the military has been a frequent topic for the gossip media, and although most of the coverage paints him in a negative light, the truth is that his continuing efforts to help his fellow servicemen and women won't slow down any time soon — regardless of what the tabloids try to say.
Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, on the other hand, still has her own lawsuit with Associated Newspapers to contend with. The Duchess of Sussex is suing over the publishing of a private letter she'd written to her father, Thomas Markle. Despite the fact that the case is still far from over, we've already investigated a fair amount of gossip about the situation, including rumors that Kate Middleton may get involved.
