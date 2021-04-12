What One ‘Jeopardy!’ Producer Had To Say About Aaron Rodgers’ Hosting Abilities

Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Tiger Woods smiling in a black vest and shirt Celebrities Latest On Tiger Woods’ Health, Personal Life Post-Crash

Tiger Woods is currently recovering at home after he was involved in a rollover car crash. Woods had to be pried from his vehicle and sustained major injuries to his legs, but it’s just a relief that he’s alive and recovering. With any major injury like this, tabloids will inevitably publish multiple stories about the […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Luke Bryan, wearing a black jacket speaks to a man in Times Square News Here’s Why Luke Bryan Will Be Temporarily Replaced On ‘American Idol’ And Who’s Taking His Place

Country crooner and American Idol judge Luke Bryan will be missing from the hit reality singing competition show for the next few weeks. He announced on Twitter today that he would miss this season’s first live broadcast of Idol. Bryan’s spot on the judging panel won’t sit empty, however.  Luke Bryan’s Recent Diagnoses Means He’s […]

 by Brianna Morton
side by side photos of Gwen Stefani and Dolly Parton News Dolly Parton’s Health Scare, Gwen Stefani’s ‘The Voice’ Drama, And This Weekend’s Gossip

This weekend saw some major losses in the celebrity world, but there was still a ton of talk about other big-name figures. Gossip Cop investigated a number of those rumors. Here’s what you may have missed from this weekend. Celine Dion ‘Fattening Up’ To Healthy Weight? According to the National Enquirer, Celine Dion is totally […]

 by Griffin Matis
Side-by-side photos of Ken Jennings on the left, and Dr. Oz on the right, on the set of Jeopardy Entertainment Dr. Oz Feuding With Ken Jennings Over Who Will Be Next ‘Jeopardy!’ Host?

Are Ken Jennings and Dr. Mehemt Oz feuding over who will be the permanent host of Jeopardy!? Both have had guest host stints on the iconic program, but only one can succeed Alex Trebek. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Hosts Square Off’ According to OK!, the competition to become the host of Jeopardy! is heating up. Both […]

 by Matthew Radulski
News

What One ‘Jeopardy!’ Producer Had To Say About Aaron Rodgers’ Hosting Abilities

B
Brianna Morton
3:29 pm, April 12, 2021
Aaron Rodgers wears his Green Bay Packers uniform and stares off camera
(MPH Photos/Shutterstock.com)

A longtime executive producer for Jeopardy! just gave his frank opinion about how current guest host Aaron Rodgers has been doing on his turn behind the podium. The producer also spilled some details about how Rodgers has improved since his first day now that the NFL star quarterback is starting his second week on the show. 

Aaron Rodgers Doing His Best To Fill Enormous Shoes

Speaking with NBC Sports, executive producer Mike Richards had nothing but praise for Aaron Rodgers’ turn at the helm of Jeopardy!, and revealed that the quarterback dedicated an insane amount of preparation to do the show, and previous host Alex Trebek, justice. 

According to Richards, Rodgers had studied old episodes of the hit trivia game show in the weeks leading up to his two-week guest-hosting stint. He’d also spent the day before his first taping participating in practice rounds to simulate the real game. The real deal was a lot different in reality than it was in practice, however, but Rodgers continued to improve his performance each day. “You can see, even with the second show, his voice got better, his command got better,” Richards noted, adding, “He started to enjoy it and have fun.” 

Though the audience will have two weeks with Rodgers playing host, the Green Bay Packers quarterback has already taped all his shows and did so in three days, which Richards said left him “exhausted.” Despite his apparent exhaustion, Rodgers continued to treat every person he encountered with respect and friendliness. “He treated us all so well. He hated to go,” Richards admitted, “and we hated to see him go.” 

Although Rodgers has expressed a definite interest in making his temporary hosting gig full-time, the producers, as well as other execs on the show, have remained tight-lipped about who will eventually permanently replace the late Trebek. Fans have made their voices heard about who they’d love to see behind the podium, but we’ll all have to wait to see who that lucky person will be.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Gwen Stefani Fired By ‘The Voice’

Wendy Williams In ‘Life-Or-Death Situation’ Due To Possible Relapse?

This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021 

How Many Kids Does DMX Have? The Truth About DMX’s Children And His Surprising Net Worth

Chrissy Metz Weight Loss: How The ‘This Is Us’ Star Lost Over 100 Pounds

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.