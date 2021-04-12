What One ‘Jeopardy!’ Producer Had To Say About Aaron Rodgers’ Hosting Abilities

A longtime executive producer for Jeopardy! just gave his frank opinion about how current guest host Aaron Rodgers has been doing on his turn behind the podium. The producer also spilled some details about how Rodgers has improved since his first day now that the NFL star quarterback is starting his second week on the show.

Aaron Rodgers Doing His Best To Fill Enormous Shoes

Speaking with NBC Sports, executive producer Mike Richards had nothing but praise for Aaron Rodgers’ turn at the helm of Jeopardy!, and revealed that the quarterback dedicated an insane amount of preparation to do the show, and previous host Alex Trebek, justice.

According to Richards, Rodgers had studied old episodes of the hit trivia game show in the weeks leading up to his two-week guest-hosting stint. He’d also spent the day before his first taping participating in practice rounds to simulate the real game. The real deal was a lot different in reality than it was in practice, however, but Rodgers continued to improve his performance each day. “You can see, even with the second show, his voice got better, his command got better,” Richards noted, adding, “He started to enjoy it and have fun.”

Though the audience will have two weeks with Rodgers playing host, the Green Bay Packers quarterback has already taped all his shows and did so in three days, which Richards said left him “exhausted.” Despite his apparent exhaustion, Rodgers continued to treat every person he encountered with respect and friendliness. “He treated us all so well. He hated to go,” Richards admitted, “and we hated to see him go.”

Although Rodgers has expressed a definite interest in making his temporary hosting gig full-time, the producers, as well as other execs on the show, have remained tight-lipped about who will eventually permanently replace the late Trebek. Fans have made their voices heard about who they’d love to see behind the podium, but we’ll all have to wait to see who that lucky person will be.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Gwen Stefani Fired By ‘The Voice’



Wendy Williams In ‘Life-Or-Death Situation’ Due To Possible Relapse?



This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021



How Many Kids Does DMX Have? The Truth About DMX’s Children And His Surprising Net Worth



Chrissy Metz Weight Loss: How The ‘This Is Us’ Star Lost Over 100 Pounds