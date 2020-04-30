What Miley Cyrus’ Family And Friends Really Thinks About Cody Simpson

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have been dating for a while now. The tabloids’ angle has been that Cryus’ family and friends aren’t happy about her romance. Gossip Cop has investigated these claims and debunked many of them. Here are five times the tabloids were wrong about Cyrus and Simpson.

In October 2019, OK! falsely claimed Cyrus’ friends thought she was moving “too fast” with Simpson. The magazine stated the singer’s friends “begged,” her to “pump the brakes” on her relationship with Simpson. A supposed insider alleged Cyrus seemed to be “obsessed” with the actor. The outlet’s narrative was completely false. Cyrus’ family never told her to slow down her relationship with the actor. Also, Cyrus addressed the media’s fascination with her relationship and the inaccurate stories about it on her Twitter page. Gossip Cop busted the bogus story when it came out.

A few days later, Gossip Cop debunked the National Enquirer for alleging Cryus’ family believed she was possessed by the devil. The absurd story asserted the actress’ family members were convinced she was controlled by Satan because of her wild antics on social media. The dubious magazine even tried to use an old quote from an interview Billy Ray Cyrus did in 2011, where she spoke about his daughter’s faith being shaken. The whole story was ludicrous. Cyrus has been known to be very open on her social media about her personal life but that doesn’t mean the singer’s family think she is “possessed.”

In December 2019, NW was busted by Gossip Cop for incorrectly stating Cyrus was sent to rehab by her mother, Tish, and Simpson. The dubious publication asserted Cyrus was laying low because she was forced to go to rehab by her mother and Simpson due to her uncontrolled drinking and behavior habits. This never happened. Cyrus was laying low because she had undergone surgery for her vocal cords. The outlet had no idea what it was talking about. We dismissed the bogus story at the time.

Earlier this year, Life & Style claimed Cyrus’ friends were urging her to dump Simpson because he was using her. The magazine asserted Cyrus’ friends were “suspicious” of Simpson’s intentions for Cyrus and felt he was just using Cyrus as a way to increase his name recognition and boost his fame. The tale was completely fabricated. Simpson was famous before dating Cyrus. Additionally, Gossip Cop checked with a source close to Cyrus who confirmed the story was untrue.

Lastly, Gossip Cop busted the Globe a month ago for asserting Billy Ray was begging Cyrus to dump Simpson. The publication falsely claimed Billy Ray “pleaded” with his daughter to break-up with the Australian. A sketchy insider claimed Billy Ray thinks Simpson is a “poor imitation” of Liam Hemsworth but Cyrus wasn’t fazed by her father’s opinions, adding, “If her dad doesn’t like him, that’s his problem!” Gossip Cop looked into the story and found there was no truth to it. Just like all the others.