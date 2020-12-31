Here’s What Marisa Tomei’s Been Eating During Quarantine And How She Gets Farm Fresh Ingredients

Mornings Are Important

To really kick-start her mornings, Tomei oftentimes indulges in a simple cup of hot water with a bit of lemon added to it. About her little morning ritual, Tomei told Shape, "I never got into coffee. It may take me a little longer to get going than other people, but this just feels really cleansing in the morning."

For her first meal of the day, she opts for a protein and healthy fats, such as a boiled egg drizzled with olive oil or whole-milk yogurt topped with fresh berries and granola. "I find that protein wakes up my brain and gets me ready for the rest of my day."