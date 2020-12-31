Here’s What Marisa Tomei’s Been Eating During Quarantine And How She Gets Farm Fresh Ingredients

Marisa Tomei got a lot of attention for playing Peter Parker’s surprisingly hot Aunt May in the latest Spider-Man movies. The 56-year-old has proved herself to possess an ageless beauty, and that no doubt has something to do with the actress’ extraordinarily healthy diet and other healthy habits. Gossip Cop has the breakdown.
Over the summer, Marisa Tomei penned a food diary for Grub Street, detailing several days worth of meals she had, and how she got them while navigating lockdowns and curfews during the coronavirus pandemic. Before the pandemic, Tomei enjoyed going to farmers' market to acquire farm fresh groceries. Nowadays, with Covid-19 keeping everyone off the streets, Tomei relied on CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) boxes, like those offered by Farm Fresh to You, delivered to her home.
I always go to the farmers’ market, but since I’ve been able to be planted in one spot and I didn’t want to go to the grocery stores, etc., I was in a really good groove with using my CSA box and rounding it out with things from a store or a restaurant that had converted to provisions.
To really kick-start her mornings, Tomei oftentimes indulges in a simple cup of hot water with a bit of lemon added to it. About her little morning ritual, Tomei told Shape, "I never got into coffee. It may take me a little longer to get going than other people, but this just feels really cleansing in the morning."
For her first meal of the day, she opts for a protein and healthy fats, such as a boiled egg drizzled with olive oil or whole-milk yogurt topped with fresh berries and granola. "I find that protein wakes up my brain and gets me ready for the rest of my day."
Tomei understands that food is energy, and told Shape that, "I graze every few hours." In her Grub Street essay, she describes small meals consisting of chicken broth and kale, a banana with almond butter, or a shake made with Green Vibrance plant powder.
For lunch and dinner, Tomei described one meal of "a traditional Italian salad with pistachio, orange, and red onions" to which she added chopped up fennel. Another meal consisted of lamb and boiled potatoes with "really good butter." To her, the basis of eating is centered around a simple principle: "I like pretty kind of basic, rustic food but with really beautiful, vibrant ingredients."
This is clear in other meals she described, such as a pasta dish consisted of garganelli, broccoli, and Pecorino.
Beyond her diet, Marisa Tomei is an advocate for sleep, physical activity, and de-stressing activities. In her Shape interview, the Seinfeld actress highlighted her love for meditation, yoga, and belly dancing to stay fit and feeling good. Yet breaking loose and having fun is also important, as she confessed it's great to indulged in wine, good sex, and enjoying being a night owl. This was also evident in her Grub Street essay, as she described one night of breaking loose among the stress of COVID.
[I] just started drinking a bunch of mezcal at that point. That mezcal is a really sacred, beautiful mezcal I had gotten from a small farm in Oaxaca and brought back. And it was infused with marijuana. It’s real.
It seems life is all about balance. Enjoy your carbs, enjoy a drink, just all in moderation!