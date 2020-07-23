What Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Have Said About His Mental Health Over The Years

Last year, Kardashian spoke with Vogue and, according to the author of the article, seemed eager to discuss her husband’s mental health as well as the stigma she faced as his wife. “But I think some of the hurtful things that I read online, ‘What is she doing? She’s not stopping him.’ Like it’s my fault if he does or says something that they don’t agree with? That’s my husband,” adding “I share every opinion that I have and let him know when I think something’s wrong. Or if it comes to him being in the middle of a bipolar episode, I’ll do everything to be supportive and help to calm the situation.” It’s clearly hurtful for Kardashian to see online commenters blame her for West’s mental state, or imply that she’s not doing enough for her husband to keep him safe.