What Kanye West Has REALLY Been Up To Since Kim Kardashian Filed For Divorce

There’ve been several rumors and news about what Kanye West has been doing since his estranged wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February. Gossip Cop knows it can be hard to tell fact from fiction, especially when it comes to West – whose eccentric behavior is infamous – so we investigated each story to see what the rapper has really been up to in the past few weeks.

Brad Pitt Giving Kanye West Divorce Advice?

A recent issue of In Touch reported that Kanye West had found the perfect shoulder to lean on in Brad Pitt. The outlet claimed that the two men’s “strong bond” only grew stronger as West turned to the actor for advice to get him through his upcoming divorce battle with Kim Kardashian. Pitt supposedly talked to West about what life is like after a high-profile divorce and gave the rapper tips on what to expect in the courtroom from Kardashian’s lawyer, who also represented Pitt’s ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Gossip Cop found this story to be untrue, as a rep for Pitt denied the rumors. Besides, the outlet provided shoddy evidence to support its claim that Pitt and West were as close as it said. Just because Pitt showed up at West’s Sunday Services doesn’t mean the two are best friends and confidants.

West Forbade Kim Kardashian From Speaking To Him?

Earlier this month, Page Six reported that even before Kardashian officially filed for divorce, West had changed his number and refused to give his new one to Kardashian. A source told the outlet that West instructed Kardashian to call his security if she needed to contact him. Another source told People that West requested that Kardashian make herself scarce when he came to visit the kids, essentially confirming the news. If West can’t stand to share space with his estranged wife while making a custodial exchange of their children, then it’s not surprising that he’d take steps to avoid speaking with her altogether.

West Demanding $50 Million In Jewelry Back From Kardashian?

Last week, Life & Style reported Kanye West wanted all of the jewelry he’d gifted to Kim Kardashian back, a collection that the tabloid estimated to be worth about $50 million. West didn’t need the money, the outlet’s source insisted. Rather, the rapper planned to pawn off the majority of the expensive bling, even willing to let some of it go for half its worth in an attempt to get back at Kardashian. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was incredibly upset by West’s “petty” behavior since she’d apparently planned to save the jewelry for their children.

Since the former couple has an iron-clad prenup, Gossip Cop thought it unlikely that West’s alleged revenge plot would even be legal. Besides, though West is known for his controversial behavior, he’s described constantly by his estranged wife as a good and devoted father. We found it highly unlikely that he’d do something so malicious when it could hurt his kids’ future. We determined the story was completely made up.

Kanye West Offers Millions To Rename Town?

A local news outlet out of Rye, New York, the Rye Record, recently reported that the small town had received an offer from Kanye West that anyone would have a difficult time turning down. According to a source who spoke with the paper, West offered to use 10% of his fortune to wipe out both City and school bond debt. All the town would have to do is drop the “R” from Rye to turn the town into the city of Ye. The rapper has allegedly been wanting to leave LA and wanted to head out East for a change of pace.

The paper said the star had already made inquiries into properties around town to use as his home, his studio, and space for his Sunday Services. It’s yet to be seen if the town will agree to West’s conditions, but since West has spent the better part of the last year at his Wyoming ranch, it’s clear that he’s tired of the LA scene and might be ready for a different setting.

