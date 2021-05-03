What Josh Duggar’s Legal Trouble Means For His Family

Once Josh Duggar is released on bail after pleading not guilty to multiple counts of receiving and possessing child pornography, the former star of 19 Kids and Counting will not be able to return home to his family. His wife, Anna, who is pregnant with the couple’s seventh child, will have to care for their six children without her legally troubled husband of 12 years.

Because of the nature of the crimes that Josh Duggar has been accused of, he has been ordered by U.S Chief Magistrate Judge Erin L. Wiedemann to avoid residing in a home with any minors. That means that he was unable to return to his family home because all of his children are under the age of 13. Josh was informed of this stipulation during his court hearing, which took place over Zoom. He will not be eligible to be released on bail until after his May 5 hearing, and it’s still not guaranteed that he will be released.

After the hearing, Josh’s attorneys Justin Gelfand, Travis W. Story, and Greg Payne released a statement that read, “Josh Duggar has been charged in a two-count indictment. He has pled not guilty to both charges and we intend to defend this case aggressively and thoroughly. In this country, no one can stop prosecutors from charging a crime. But when you’re accused, you can fight back in the courtroom — and that is exactly what Josh intends to do.”

Josh’s Previous Scandals

This is not the first time that Josh Duggar has faced scandal because of inappropriate behavior towards minors, though it is the first time he will face charges because of his alleged behavior. In 2015, it was revealed that Josh’s father, Jim Bob Duggar, had informed the police that Josh had molested several girls, including the daughters of family friends as well as four of his own sisters. Speaking of Josh’s sisters, several of them have come forward with their own statements about their older brother’s arrest.

Jill Dillard and Jessa Seewald, who stepped forward and identified themselves as two of Josh’s former victims years ago, both addressed their brother’s current legal problems in statements, with Jessa and her husband, Ben, writing, “We are saddened to hear of the charges against Josh. As Christians, we stand against any form of pornography or abuse and we desire for the truth to be exposed, whatever that may be. Our prayers are with their family as they walk through this difficult time.”

Jill’s statement was shorter, with the mother of two telling People, “We just found out this information yesterday. It is very sad.” Josh’s case is still ongoing and will likely not reach its conclusion for months to come. We will update the story as more information becomes available.

