What Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez’s Break Up Means For Their Businesses

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have called off their engagement for the second time this year, and this time they’re ending their relationship along with it. Though the power couple has decided to go their separate ways, romantically speaking, the two are still financially entangled together. Between the several, multi-million dollar properties they own, as well as the numerous businesses the two either co-own or worked on together, there’s quite a bit of money tied up in the relationship.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Call It Quits For Good

In March, news leaked that Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez had called off their engagement, though the couple soon explained that they were just working through problems. It appears that those problems were too great to overcome since the couple has announced their breakup. In a joint statement to People and first reported on the Today show, the former couple wrote, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so.”

The breakup is already complicated by the fact that Lopez and Rodriguez had essentially blended their families, and has been further complicated by the two’s intertwined business deals. In addition to their self-care company called Hims & Hers, the two also worked together on a fitness app called Fitplan that offered fitness coaching.

Rodriguez and Lopez also owned several properties together, including a $33 million mansion in Miami that they jointly purchased in August of last year. The former couple’s statement acknowledged that the two had a lot of projects together and reiterated their commitment to continuing to work on them.

“We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” the statement read. “We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.” It’s sad to see that this once-great couple has decided to split up, but at least they’re making an effort to make the break as seamless, and painless, as possible for all those involved.

