What Is The Sirtfood Diet? All About The Plan That Allegedly Helped Adele Lose Weight

Social media hounds have been tracking Adele's weight loss for a while now, but it wasn't until a recent hosting gig on Saturday Night Live that the singer finally addressed her stunning transformation.
"I know I look really, really different since you last saw me," Adele said in her monologue. "But actually, because of all the COVID restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and only bring half of me—and this is the half that I chose."
Jokes aside, rumor has it the 32-year-old shed 40 pounds thanks to the Sirtfood Diet—an eating regimen that everyone is scrambling to learn about. We've got the scoop on how it works and whether or not it's poised to become the new paleo or keto diet.
The Sirtfood Diet was developed by Aidan Goggins and Glen Matten, two self-proclaimed "experts in nutritional medicine and pharmacy" from the U.K. Drawing on eating habits in "blue zones," or areas of the world where the population lives longer than average, the diet relies heavily on plant-based foods that are high in antioxidants. The theory is that these foods activate sirutin, a group of proteins that regulate metabolism, inflammation, and lifespan. (Or, as they say on their official website, it affects your "skinny genes.")
Goggins and Matten believe "sirtfoods" jump-start your body's fat-burning capabilities while helping increase muscle mass.
A diet that encourages chocolate and red wine consumption? Sounds like a dream. But check out the fine print—the approved food list might be nutrient-dense, but it's rather limited. It includes: kale, red wine, strawberries, onions, soy, parsley, extra virgin olive oil, dark chocolate (85% cocoa), matcha green tea, buckwheat, turmeric, walnuts, arugula (rocket), bird’s eye chili, lovage, Medjool dates, red chicory, blueberries, capers, and coffee.
The diet is split into phases. In the first three days, food intake is limited to 1,000 calories a day, which includes three green juices and one meal. On days four through seven, you can add an extra meal for a total of 1,500 calories.
Phase two, which lasts two weeks, allows you to bump things up to 1,800 calories. Daily food intake should consist of three meals, one green juice, and up to two snacks.
After this, dieters are advised to maintain results by eating a balanced diet rich in Sirtfoods.
Goggins and Matten claim that the diet can help you lose seven pounds in a single week. While this might be the case, experts are skeptical. They generally agree that eating whole foods can reduce the risk of chronic disease, but advise people with underlying health conditions to avoid severe calorie restriction. They also warn that rapid weight loss can increase the risk of gallstones and amenorrhoea (skipped periods).
We won't deny that Adele looks great, but the Sirtfood Diet isn't the only avenue to weight loss—and it certainly isn't the easiest.