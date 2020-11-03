What Is The Sirtfood Diet? All About The Plan That Allegedly Helped Adele Lose Weight

The Sirtfood Diet was developed by Aidan Goggins and Glen Matten, two self-proclaimed "experts in nutritional medicine and pharmacy" from the U.K. Drawing on eating habits in "blue zones," or areas of the world where the population lives longer than average, the diet relies heavily on plant-based foods that are high in antioxidants. The theory is that these foods activate sirutin, a group of proteins that regulate metabolism, inflammation, and lifespan. (Or, as they say on their official website, it affects your "skinny genes.")