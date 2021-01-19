What Is Ariana Grande’s Actual Height?

Ariana Grande has been a pop-music staple since bursting onto the music scene back in 2013. There’s no question she’s become one of the most beloved and influential performers of her generation. But what has been called into question is Ariana Grande’s height. Sometimes, the starlet appears to be less than five feet tall, while other times the singer looks more like 5'4" or 5'5". So what’s the truth? Here, we get to the bottom of this mystery and answer the question, “How tall is Ariana Grande?”
There’s a reason why Ari’s height seems to fluctuate so frequently—the 27-year-old pop star is a self-admitted high-heel shoe addict. “I think there’s something wrong with me, for sure,” she once said about her heel obsession.
Despite the fact that Grande has to perform some pretty serious dance moves in concert, the singer refuses to break her sky-high heel habit. This had led to quite a few funny stumbles, both on- and off-stage.
Fortunately, the “Side to Side” singer is a good sport whenever she takes a spill. One time while performing a sold-out show in Tampa, Ari slipped in a major way. A little later in the show—after she recovered—the songstress told her fans: “Thank you for making me feel loved when I fell earlier. I had to fall. It’s been 87 shows and I haven’t fallen yet, so it had to happen.”
We love that Grande has a sense of humor about herself and does not hide the fact that she, too, makes mistakes. In fact, the “positions” singer says it’s important for her to be open about her flaws and never hide who she really is.
“If I’m going to be a role model, the last thing I should be is perfect because that’s not realistic,” she said in an exclusive 2018 performance for the BBC. “As long as I’m honest and genuine and I share with my fans my truest self, that’s the best that I can do because that’s allowing them to do the same thing.”
So does Grande replace her heels with more comfortable footwear when she’s not singing and dancing her heart out to legions of fans? “It depends,” she said in 2017.” Sometimes I’ll switch into sneakers, and I go back and forth to [heeled] boots.”
In terms of finding the official word on Ariana Grande’s height, it’s hard to pin down a definitive source. IMDb states that the singer is a little over five feet tall (5'0½", to be exact). However, in a tweet from 2009, Ari herself disclosed that she was 5'3".
Then, to confuse the matter further, Grande said she was just over five feet tall in a 2011 tweet to a fan’s question about her height.
Another source, Footwear News, reports Grande is 5'3". So what should we make of all this? What’s the real deal?
To uncover the truth about the "thank u, next" singer’s height, we used this photo of Grande and her ex-boyfriend Big Sean as evidence.
In the photo, Grande appears to be about three inches shorter than Big Sean, who is a confirmed 5'8". After accounting for the fact that she’s wearing a serious set of heels that are likely three to four inches tall, that would put her true height at 5'2" or 5'3".
And, in a 2019 interview on the Zach Sang Show, Ari confirms this hypothesis when she’s asked how she manages to perform wearing such tall shoes (“The heels you rehearse in are the biggest possible heels one could buy,” Zach notes).
“I don’t have a choice,” Grande responds. “I’m, like, 5…5. I‘m just five. Nah, I’m 5'2".
So there you have it—the truth straight from Ariana Grande’s own mouth! Mystery solved.