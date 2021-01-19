What Is Ariana Grande’s Actual Height?

Ariana Grande has been a pop-music staple since bursting onto the music scene back in 2013. There’s no question she’s become one of the most beloved and influential performers of her generation. But what has been called into question is Ariana Grande’s height. Sometimes, the starlet appears to be less than five feet tall, while other times the singer looks more like 5'4" or 5'5". So what’s the truth? Here, we get to the bottom of this mystery and answer the question, “How tall is Ariana Grande?”