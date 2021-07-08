Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Image of couple kissing. Lifestyle If You Kiss On The First Date, You Need To Read This – There’s More To It Than You Think

Our culture is obsessed with kissing, And as it turns out, kissing reveals far more than someone’s favorite gum flavor.

 by Melanie A. Davis
Jennifer Aniston in a black dress with David Schwimmer in a suit in 2001 Celebrities Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer ‘Finally Go Public’ With Their Relationship?

Are Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dating? That’s the story one tabloid’s pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates. Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer ‘Acting On Their Feelings’? This week’s edition of New Idea reports that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have been quietly seeing each other for a while and are ready to make it […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Daniel Radcliffe looks off to the side while wearing a blue suit that matches his dreamy eyes Entertainment What Has Daniel Radcliffe Been Up To Since ‘Harry Potter’ Ended?

Want to feel old? Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 is turning ten years old this year. As the anniversary looms in just a few weeks, many are wondering what happened to its stars. What’s Daniel Radcliffe been up to? Gossip Cop can fill you in. Daniel Radcliffe Still A Leading Man First […]

 by Matthew Radulski
(Dooley Productions/Shutterstock.com) Russell Brand wearing a vest and sunglasses News Russell Brand Claps Back At Fox News After Being Called ‘Scruff Bucket’

If you’ve been wondering where Russell Brand has been lately, you can certainly find him blowing off steam on TikTok. It’s no secret that Brand and conservative news outlet FOX News have never gotten along, but Brand recently went on the offensive after posting a Tiktok where he responds to their insults. Taking It All […]

 by Eric Gasa
Entertainment

What Has Daniel Radcliffe Been Up To Since ‘Harry Potter’ Ended?

M
Matthew Radulski
3:51 pm, July 8, 2021
Daniel Radcliffe looks off to the side while wearing a blue suit that matches his dreamy eyes
(Matteo Chinellato/Shutterstock.com)

Want to feel old? Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 is turning ten years old this year. As the anniversary looms in just a few weeks, many are wondering what happened to its stars. What’s Daniel Radcliffe been up to? Gossip Cop can fill you in.

Daniel Radcliffe Still A Leading Man

First of all, we need to mention that the Harry Potter franchise made Radcliffe a very rich man. He’s worth about $130 million, making him one of Britain’s richest actors. This economic stability means Radcliffe is free to do the projects he wants without feeling like he needs to stick to franchises. In today’s Hollywood, where Star Wars and Fast & Furious movies reign supreme, staying out of major franchises is like disappearing.

Just because Radcliffe isn’t doing an Avengers movie doesn’t mean he’s disappeared. He’s worked consistently, in projects both big and small, ever since Harry Potter concluded.

His first post-Potter film was 2012’s The Lady in Black, a hit horror film that helped revive Hammer studios. He followed that up by playing Allan Ginsburg in Kill Your Darlings, which earned him some awards recognition. Just to name a few, Radcliffe also got a major role in Now You See Me 2, and played an undercover FBI agent in the critically acclaimed Imperium.

Radcliffe’s next film will be 2022’s The Lost City of D, where he’ll star opposite Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. Brad Pitt will also appear in a bit role.

Busy Doing Theater

Even before Harry Potter had finished, Radcliffe was already regularly working in the theater. He was the lead in Broadway’s 2011 revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, a show that earned eight Tony nominations. He’s continued to work in London and New York just about every year, most recently opposite Alan Cumming in 2020’s Old Vic production of Samuel Beckett’s Endgame.

Miracle Workers

Radcliffe’s even joined a new ensemble. Miracle Workers is an anthology series on TBS starring Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi. Each season takes place in a different place, first Heaven and then the Dark Ages. The third season, about some bumbling pioneers on the Oregon Trail, will premiere on July 13. Radcliffe is one of six executive producers of the series including Buscemi and SNL’s Lorne Michaels.

Even if Radcliffe has shied away from blockbusters, he’s still working regularly and doing exactly what he wants to do. He’s working in film, television, and theater regularly, and shows no sign of stopping.

More News From Gossip Cop

‘Covid Tongue’ Is The Latest Sign You May Have Been Infected

Daniel Radcliffe Wants To Replace Hugh Jackman As Wolverine?

Friends Worried ‘Bloated’ Brendan Fraser’s Dramatic Weight Gain Could Be ‘Fatal’?

Lady Gaga Goes Without Makeup – Or A Shirt – In Latest Instagram Video

Apparently Daniel Radcliffe Isn’t In Danger Of Losing His Harry Potter Money

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.