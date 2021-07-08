What Has Daniel Radcliffe Been Up To Since ‘Harry Potter’ Ended?

Want to feel old? Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 is turning ten years old this year. As the anniversary looms in just a few weeks, many are wondering what happened to its stars. What’s Daniel Radcliffe been up to? Gossip Cop can fill you in.

Daniel Radcliffe Still A Leading Man

First of all, we need to mention that the Harry Potter franchise made Radcliffe a very rich man. He’s worth about $130 million, making him one of Britain’s richest actors. This economic stability means Radcliffe is free to do the projects he wants without feeling like he needs to stick to franchises. In today’s Hollywood, where Star Wars and Fast & Furious movies reign supreme, staying out of major franchises is like disappearing.

Just because Radcliffe isn’t doing an Avengers movie doesn’t mean he’s disappeared. He’s worked consistently, in projects both big and small, ever since Harry Potter concluded.

His first post-Potter film was 2012’s The Lady in Black, a hit horror film that helped revive Hammer studios. He followed that up by playing Allan Ginsburg in Kill Your Darlings, which earned him some awards recognition. Just to name a few, Radcliffe also got a major role in Now You See Me 2, and played an undercover FBI agent in the critically acclaimed Imperium.

Radcliffe’s next film will be 2022’s The Lost City of D, where he’ll star opposite Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. Brad Pitt will also appear in a bit role.

Busy Doing Theater

Even before Harry Potter had finished, Radcliffe was already regularly working in the theater. He was the lead in Broadway’s 2011 revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, a show that earned eight Tony nominations. He’s continued to work in London and New York just about every year, most recently opposite Alan Cumming in 2020’s Old Vic production of Samuel Beckett’s Endgame.

Miracle Workers

Radcliffe’s even joined a new ensemble. Miracle Workers is an anthology series on TBS starring Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi. Each season takes place in a different place, first Heaven and then the Dark Ages. The third season, about some bumbling pioneers on the Oregon Trail, will premiere on July 13. Radcliffe is one of six executive producers of the series including Buscemi and SNL’s Lorne Michaels.

Even if Radcliffe has shied away from blockbusters, he’s still working regularly and doing exactly what he wants to do. He’s working in film, television, and theater regularly, and shows no sign of stopping.

More News From Gossip Cop

‘Covid Tongue’ Is The Latest Sign You May Have Been Infected



Daniel Radcliffe Wants To Replace Hugh Jackman As Wolverine?



Friends Worried ‘Bloated’ Brendan Fraser’s Dramatic Weight Gain Could Be ‘Fatal’?



Lady Gaga Goes Without Makeup – Or A Shirt – In Latest Instagram Video



Apparently Daniel Radcliffe Isn’t In Danger Of Losing His Harry Potter Money