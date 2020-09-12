What Happened With Kim Cattrall And Sarah Jessica Parker? Rumors Paint A Bad Picture

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall have a relationship that’s incredibly complicated, and there are a multitude of reasons for that. In the end, it’s pretty unlikely that Sex In The City 3 will ever happen and it’s definitely arguable that Cattrall is to blame for that. However, she’s played that same character since the HBO show’s inception in 1998, so she’s absolutely put her time in, and if she’s ready to move on from the role, and all the people attached to it, so be it. It might come as a disappointment to some, but all Cattrall can do is live her life to her best capabilities. Sometimes it’s best for everyone involved to just move forward.