What Happened With Kim Cattrall And Sarah Jessica Parker? Rumors Paint A Bad Picture

It’s obvious that there’s tension between Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker, especially when it comes to what’s happening next with Sex In The City 3. Though both famous ladies denied for years that there was any sort of feud happening between them, Cattrall eventually let loose with what she really thinks of Parker, as well as why there’s very little chance that she’ll ever rejoin the cast for the final movie installment for Sex In The City fans. It might disappoint those who’d looked forward to the third and final movie, but Cattrall does have a pretty solid reason for wanting to stay away.
From almost the beginning of Sex In The City, rumors swirled that Cattrall and Parker clashed behind the scenes, with money often being the cause. Salary negotiations that went wrong and click-ish behavior were often cited as the reason why people believed that Cattrall was an outcast on the set, which put her at odds with Parker specifically.
Though Parker always strongly denied the rumors of a rift between herself and Cattrall, once telling Time, “It was always so heartbreaking to me that there was this narrative about Kim and myself because it just didn’t reflect anything that happened on that set,” adding, “Nobody asked those questions of shows with men. Isn’t that interesting?” Despite Parker’s naysaying, however, the rumors continued to stick around and were later seemingly confirmed by a particularly nasty exchange between the two Sex In The City stars on social media.
In 2018, Kim Cattrall’s brother went missing and was subsequently found to have committed suicide. Sarah Jessica Parker gave her condolences to Entertainment Tonight, as well as in an Instagram comment, explaining, “If somebody in your life, whether you’re in touch with them or not, [is] suffering for any reason, it’s involuntary that you want to convey condolences or sadness or just let someone know you’re thinking about them.”
Cattrall didn’t take the gesture of peace very well. The Mannequin star lashed out on Instagram, writing, “My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’” Cattrall was incredibly clear about what she thought of Parker, writing, “You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.” Needless to say, things have been particularly frosty between the two since then, not that things were all that great before.
Just like she’s been clear on where she stands with Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall has been very clear on whether or not she’s onboard to make a third Sex In The City movie: the answer is "no" and has been for years. When asked by Piers Morgan during an interview, via People, if she’d ever sign on for the third film, Cattrall decisively answered, “Never. It's a no from me.”
She then refuted claims and rumors that had circulated that her decision not to join came from any financial standpoint. “This isn’t about more money, this is not about more scenes, it’s not about any of those things. This is about a clear decision, an empowered decision in my life to end one chapter and start another...to be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous.”
She also stated that she and the rest of her SATC co-stars had never been “friends,” which sort of confirmed the rumors of a rift between her and the rest of her costars, which was quickly taken advantage of by the tabloids.
Naturally, those outlets couldn’t help but try to take advantage of a feud as juicy as the one between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall. And, of course, these outlets couldn’t resist spewing rumors about the status of Sex In The City 3, despite obviously knowing very little about what was really going on behind the scenes.
In 2017, the National Enquirer reported that Parker was considering killing off Samantha, Cattrall’s character, in order to make the movie work. “Sex And The City will live on, without Kim Cattrall's sexpot character, Samantha Jones,” because Parker supposedly “decided Samantha is toast,” the outlet proclaimed. A dubious “source” for the outlet explained, “After a lot of thought, Sarah has decided that it would be best for Kim not to be part of the third film.”
Since Cattrall has long refused to be a part of the third installment of the movie, that seemed a little far fetched. Regardless, the source continued, “Her character, Samantha, has had health issues, so she can easily kill her off.” This would not only make it possible to film the movie, but Parker would “have her revenge on Kim with a new script!” the snitch exclaimed with obvious glee. Parker’s own word on the subject made Gossip Cop suspicious about this story.
The actress-producer has stood firm over the years that the film won’t go forward unless everyone’s involved, and that includes Cattrall. We also reached out to Parker’s rep, who told us the article was “false.” We’ll trust a rep, who’s allowed to speak on their client’s behalf, over the often debunked Enquirer.
A year later, RadarOnline insisted that Parker and Cattrall’s reignited feud had caused HBO executives to reconsider renewing Parker’s series Divorce for a third season. The network bigwigs were supposedly more interested in another season of Sex In The City than Parker’s current show, “but with all the drama surrounding it, [Parker] could end up without either project,” a supposed insider snitched.
Parker, the source continued, was apparently not taking the news well. “It's been a tough time, and her feud with Kim Cattrall is only adding to the stress,” the dubious source confided. Obviously, none of this was true. Gossip Cop reached out Parker’s rep who informed us the outlet’s account was “false.” Besides, the show did ultimately get renewed for a third and final season, which proves our hunch was correct.
That same year, Star claimed Sarah Jessica Parker was sending Kim Cattrall gifts in order to woo the actress into agreeing to do Sex In The City 3. A highly suspicious source confided in the tabloid, “[Kim's] made it clear that she hates Sarah. But Sarah is dying to make the movie happen, she's buttering Kim up with notes and gifts.”
The questionable source added, “Sarah has realized that Kim is the one calling the shots here - not her. So she's scrambling to make amends. But it may be too little, too late.” Not true, Gossip Cop determined after speaking with a source close to the situation. We were informed by our source that the claims were completely fabricated, which is pretty par for the course when it comes to this tabloid.
The next report comes from the National Enquirer, which wrote early last year that Kim Cattrall was reconsidering her decision to not sign on to Sex In The City 3. An alleged insider told the tabloid,
Playing Samantha Jones changed Kim's life. It made her more famous than she could have ever imagined, and also made her very rich.
The source continued, “The checks are still coming in from the films and TV show. Never say never when it comes to making another film.” Gossip Cop was already familiar with Cattrall’s stance on doing the film, but we reached out to the actress’ rep, who told us in no uncertain terms that Cattrall “is not doing [Sex and the City 3].” Does this really need more confirmation at this point?
Most recently, New Idea reported this summer that Cattrall and Parker had finally made peace and both were ready to move forward with plans for Sex In The City 3. The two buried the hatchet at what the outlet’s source described as a “million-dollar peace summit.” Does anyone else find it odd that an Australian tabloid is the one to break the news about the status of one of the most hotly anticipated movie finales of all time? Gossip Cop certainly didn’t trust it, which is why we determined the story was mostly false.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall have a relationship that’s incredibly complicated, and there are a multitude of reasons for that. In the end, it’s pretty unlikely that Sex In The City 3 will ever happen and it’s definitely arguable that Cattrall is to blame for that. However, she’s played that same character since the HBO show’s inception in 1998, so she’s absolutely put her time in, and if she’s ready to move on from the role, and all the people attached to it, so be it. It might come as a disappointment to some, but all Cattrall can do is live her life to her best capabilities. Sometimes it’s best for everyone involved to just move forward.