What Happened With Jennifer Garner's 'Summer Wedding'?

The couple were, in fact, cooling off just as the story was printed, as we pointed out, but they have since remained very much together. While Jennifer Garner and John Miller are still dating, they have not gotten married, nor were they planning to get married last summer. The gossip media hasn’t learned its lesson either. In November, Gossip Cop followed up on a story in Life & Style’s sister publication, In Touch, that purported that the couple had moved in together. We debunked that as well.