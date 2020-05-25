What Happened With Jennifer Garner's 'Summer Wedding'?

Last year, a tabloid reported that Jennifer Garner was planning a summer wedding with her boyfriend, John Miller. They weren’t, and Gossip Cop debunked the phony allegation. Twelve months later, it’s clear whose reporting was more accurate.
On May 25 2019, Gossip Cop reported on a tall tale told by Life & Style in which the shady magazine claimed that Garner was in the midst of planning a wedding at her home in California. The tabloid asserted that it had details about the ceremony from a so-called insider. The source knew that Garner had, for example, “picked out a simple, sexy white dress,” and knew that Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, and even Ben Affleck’s mom were on the guest list.
The gossip rags often include weirdly intimate details about the planning of weddings and events, and it’s a sure sign the story is bogus. This wedding claim was no different, full of lots of details but missing one crucial element: the truth. But that’s hardly a surprise.
The story seemed to be a follow-up from another debunked story from the publication's sister paper, the Globe, which asserted that Jennifer Garner and John Miller were engaged last March. They weren’t, as we reported at the time, but then this bogus article came out in May, pushing the limits of honesty to its breaking point, again.
The couple were, in fact, cooling off just as the story was printed, as we pointed out, but they have since remained very much together. While Jennifer Garner and John Miller are still dating, they have not gotten married, nor were they planning to get married last summer. The gossip media hasn’t learned its lesson either. In November, Gossip Cop followed up on a story in Life & Style’s sister publication, In Touch, that purported that the couple had moved in together. We debunked that as well.
Then there are the dozens and dozens of stories that we’ve busted from every tabloid under the sun about Garner and her ex-husband Ben Affleck. Like when Life & Style claimed Affleck’s friends were sure she would take him back after he got sober. Or when the same publication alleged just last month that Affleck’s new girlfriend, Ana de Armas, was “using him” for his fame.
There was also the time the tabloid asserted that Jennifer Garner warned Ben Affleck to keep de Armas away from their kids. The story wasn’t true, as we learned from Affleck’s official spokesperson, not some anonymous “insider” or dubious “source” as the tabloids always do. The fact is, these tabloids have no insight into Garner’s private life. Garner and Miller may someday get married, but it wasn’t last summer as Life & Style incorrectly predicted.
