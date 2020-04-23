What Happened To Tom Selleck’s Tell-All Book?

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

One year ago, a tabloid claimed Tom Selleck was writing a “scathing” tell-all book that would “blast old enemies” and expose secrets from past romances. Gossip Cop investigated the story and corrected it when it came out. Looking back, it’s easy to see how misleading the account was.

365 days ago, the National Enquirer alleged Selleck “scored” a $10 million deal to do a “tell-all” memoir. According to the publication, the Blue Bloods star’s book was going to be both controversial and vindictive. A so-called source told the outlet, “If anybody’s going to have the final word about the events in Tom’s life, it’s going to be him!” The supposed insider continued the actor was writing the book “to blow the lid off his ugly divorce” to his first wife, Jaqueline Ray, as well as open up about the women he dated throughout his life.

The sketchy insider added Selleck planned on “slamming” the reboot of the show, Magnum P.I., which he was the star of the original back in the eighties, in addition to exposing several feuds he had with “Hollywood friends.” “It won’t be pretty,” the alleged source stated to the outlet. While it was true that Selleck released a memoir, the book was not scandalous nor did it “expose” secrets from his personal life. The details of the autobiography were released by HarperCollins when Selleck was promoting the book. The book was described as “inspiring” and would give a “rewarding look” inside Selleck’s life, “that combines heart and head, work and home, hard-fought wisdom, and renewable optimism.”

The phony magazine’s account was completely off-base. Gossip Cop dismissed the silly narrative at the time. It wasn’t the first time the tabloids were wrong about Selleck, either. In February 2019, we busted the Enquirer for falsely claiming Selleck was leaving Blue Bloods because he was in “poor health.” The unreliable publication contended the actor was “dying” and suffering from an “incurable disease.” As ridiculous as the story sounded, Gossip Cop still reached out to a rep for Selleck who confirmed the actor was not leaving the show because of health issues. Furthermore, Selleck is still on the show, which is now in its 10th season.

Just this month, we debunked the Enquirer’s sister-publication, Globe, for inaccurately stating Selleck was living separately from his wife, Jillian Mack. A suspicious insider claimed Selleck moved out after the spouses realized they had “very little in common.” Gossip Cop looked into the story and found no truth to it, the two are still very happy together after all these years. The tabloids simply have no insight to Selleck’s career or private life.