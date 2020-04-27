What Happened To Zac Efron And Lily Collins Rekindled Romance?

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson

Last year, a tabloid claimed Zac Efron and Lily Collins reignited their romance while filming Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile. Gossip Cop looked into the story and found it was false. Now, 365 days later, it’s even more apparent the unreliable outlet was off-base with its claim.

On April 26, 2019, Star alleged Efron and Collins rekindled their brief relationship while shooting the Netflix movie, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile. The biopic followed the life story about one of the most notorious American serial killers, Ted Bundy. Efron starred as Bundy, while Collins portrayed Bundy’s long-term girlfriend, Liz Kendall. A so-called insider told the outlet, “They’ve had amazing nights together. They’ve always had a spark, and they were so good together — but back then Zac was a huge star, and Lily was still starting out.”

Efron and Collins dated for a short time, splitting in 2012, but the dubious source contended the co-stars were, “hanging out loads since filming wrapped, and if Lily has her way, it will continue.” The sketchy source added, “No one will be surprised if Lily tries to get serious with Zac again. It’ll make for a very interesting publicity trail when it’s time to promote their movie, that’s for sure!” The phony outlet had no idea what it was talking about. Collins and Efron did not start dating again while shooting the crime-thriller.

While Efron and Collins remained friends after their break-up, however, Star tried to insinuate that the two were an item again simply because they were playing on-screen lovers. Additionally, it’s been a year since the false article came out and there hasn’t been evidence the two dated during that time. Furthermore, Gossip Cop spoke with a source close to Efron at the time who confirmed the magazine’s story was “not true.”

This wasn’t the only story Gossip Cop exposed about the actor while he was shooting the Netflix biopic. In March 2018, we busted Star’s sister publication, Life & Style, for falsely claiming Efron was acting like a “jerk and creep” while on set. The outlet asserted the actor “got way too into his character” and was treating the cast and crew poorly. Gossip Cop investigated the article’s baseless allegations and found it to be complete nonsense.

A month prior, Gossip Cop debunked the National Enquirer for incorrectly stating Efron was “frustrated” playing Bundy because he felt he looked too handsome for the part. The entire narrative was inaccurate and misleading. Gossip Cop spoke to a source involved with the production of the movie who assured us Efron was not complaining about his looks. Besides, one of the reasons Ted Bundy was so notorious was due to his good looks. It’s worth noting that Efron received rave reviews for his performance. These tabloids stories don’t, however.