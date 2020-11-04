What Happened To Victoria Beckham Leaving David Over A Hot Tub Photo With Courteney Cox?

Last year, David Beckham took a selfie with Courteney Cox in a hot tub. The photo led a tabloid to report that Victoria Beckham was leaving her husband. Gossip Cop looked into the story at the time. Here’s a look back on the tale and what happened.
In 2019, NW proclaimed Victoria was livid with David over his “hot-tub” frolic with Cox. The tabloid alleged the former Spice Girl was so angry with her husband that she left him. "Victoria went ballistic. She said it was totally inappropriate. She's done with David's constant flirting. This fight seemed like it was the final straw,” a source told the magazine. The unnamed informant continued that the soccer player’s actions were “disrespectful.”
Here’s what Gossip Cop discovered really happened 365 days ago. The photo that Courteney Cox shared on her Instagram was taken was actually for the sitcom, Modern Family. Therefore, the “inappropriate selfie” that featured David Beckham was nothing more than a sneak peek for the episode that has already aired. We also found a comment left by Victoria Beckham under a separate photo posted by David that showed her enthusiasm for her husband’s guest appearance.
Simply put, the magazine took an innocent situation and created a dramatic account, which isn’t surprising. Gossip Cop has busted numerous false stories about the state of the Beckhams’ marriage. And, since a year has gone by and the Beckhams are still together, this also disproves the narrative that Victoria left her husband.
The pair recently celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary together. Despite what the tabloids continue to assert, David and Victoria Beckham’s marriage is fine. Additionally, this wasn’t the first incorrect report from NW we’ve corrected about the two. Last year, the same publication claimed Victoria and David Beckham were divorcing ahead of their 20th anniversary. Clearly, this account was incorrect, since we just pointed out the two are still together.
Two years ago, the tabloid was busted by Gossip Cop again for alleging David was flirting with his son’s former girlfriend, Chloe Grace Moretz. The phony story maintained the athlete was a little too friendly with the actress, but Gossip Cop discovered this was just another situation that was completely blown out of proportion. David and Moretz just happened to be at the same Fleetwood Mac concert. And the idea that David would even flirt with his son’s former flame is just gross and degrading.
The tabloids need to stop creating drama in celebrities’ lives for no reason.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.