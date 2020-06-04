What Happened To Victoria And David Beckham Getting Divorced?

Last year, a tabloid claimed David and Victoria Beckham were going to divorce before their 20th wedding anniversary. The story was completely fabricated. Gossip Cop busted the bogus account at the time. Since the couple is still married, it’s evident tabloid had no idea what it was talking about.
On June 4, 2019, NW alleged after nearly two decades of marriage, David and Victoria Beckham were having a "crisis” one month before their anniversary. A supposed source told the magazine, "David is the one who's fed up with going through the motions and putting on an act. It would be heartbreaking for everyone if they've pulled the plug... But to be frank, it isn't going to surprise a lot of people - they've been having major trouble for an extremely long time.”
The magazine contended the problem was that the couple was spending a lot of time apart. Victoria was busy focusing on her fashion business and David was spending time in Miami concentrating on his soccer organization. “A split could be the best scenario for both of them at this point in their lives. It's as though this could be the springboard for them to cut the cord and go their separate ways,” the so-called insider added. The publication continued that the couple’s four children were also aware of their parents' supposed divorce plans and had already chosen sides. The outlet maintained that the eldest son, Brooklyn, and their daughter, Harper, were going to stay with Victoria; while son, Romeo, and Cruz, would be with David.
There was absolutely no truth to the narrative. The Beckhams were not headed for divorce. As we reported, Gossip Cop spoke to a spokesperson for Victoria at the time who assured us the story was not true. The article came out a year ago and David and Victoria Beckham are still together. Last month, the former Spice Girl posted a sweet throwback photo of her husband for his birthday on Instagram. Clearly, the couple are still going strong.
This wasn’t the first time the tabloid attempted to create problems between the couple. In February 2018, Gossip Cop debunked the magazine for falsely claiming David and Victoria Beckham were living apart. The publication asserted David was “packing his bags and moving to Miami without his family” following the announcement that he was approved to start a Major League Soccer team in Florida. The athlete however was not abandoning his wife or children. Gossip Cop checked in with a rep for the spouses who confirmed the story wasn’t true.
The following month, the paper was busted by us again for incorrectly stating David and Victoria Beckham had the biggest fight over David’s wandering eye. The phony story didn’t even need correcting since Gossip Cop had already corrected the publication for inaccurately reporting on the couple. It also seems the tabloid still hasn't learned its lesson, as we once again busted the outlet for its phony reporting last December when it claimed Victoria had caught David having drinks with Brooklyn's ex-girlfriend, Chloe Grace Moretz. Once again, Gossip Cop proved the tabloid wrong after checking with David's rep. The magazine has absolutely no insight into the couple's marriage. None.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.