What Happened To Victoria And David Beckham Getting Divorced?

The magazine contended the problem was that the couple was spending a lot of time apart. Victoria was busy focusing on her fashion business and David was spending time in Miami concentrating on his soccer organization. “A split could be the best scenario for both of them at this point in their lives. It's as though this could be the springboard for them to cut the cord and go their separate ways,” the so-called insider added. The publication continued that the couple’s four children were also aware of their parents' supposed divorce plans and had already chosen sides. The outlet maintained that the eldest son, Brooklyn, and their daughter, Harper, were going to stay with Victoria; while son, Romeo, and Cruz, would be with David.