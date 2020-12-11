What Happened To Tom Cruise 'Seducing' Jennifer Aniston Into Scientology?

Last year, a tabloid insisted Tom Cruise tried to seduce Jennifer Aniston into dating him and joining Scientology. Gossip Cop found the report suspicious from the start. We decided to take a look back at the story. Here’s what we found out.
Last December, after Gossip Cop debunked a phony tale from the Globe for purporting Jennifer Aniston was interested in becoming a member of the Church of Scientology, another tabloid decided to recycle the narrative with a twist. According to NW, Tom Cruise became elated to learn of Aniston’s interest in the controversial religion, mainly because he'd wanted to date her for years.
An unnamed insider revealed Cruise “plotted a meeting with her ASAP under the guise of showing her a script. He knows Jen would guarantee the future of the church, and, of course, it would provide him the chance to finally get to know her better. He'd absolutely try to seduce her. What single man wouldn’t?” The source continued that the Friends actress was “totally receptive” to meeting with Cruise to discuss the religion and a potential relationship.
"Jen's ready to date again and it would be ideal to dip her toe back into that world by hooking up with someone as famous as her since they understand the need for privacy," the insider claimed. The source added Aniston "never thought Tom was her type, but she was aware that she needed to step outside of her comfort zone." The informant concluded by mentioning Aniston didn’t see Cruise as “marriage material” but she knew they’d “have fun together.”
Gossip Cop busted the bogus article. We already clarified Jennifer Aniston was never interested in Scientology, so how could Tom Cruise get word of this? Also, we ran the report by a source close to the situation who confirmed the account wasn’t remotely true. Since Aniston’s divorce from Justin Theroux, the actress has remained single and focused on her career. The same can be said for Cruise, as the actor hasn’t been romantically linked to anyone for quite some time.
And, the tabloid ran a similar narrative before but used another A-list actress. Last year, NW alleged Demi Moore secretly dated Cruise while also dabbling with Scientology. Gossip Cop was assured by a more trustworthy source the tale was false.
As for Jennifer Aniston, the magazine dropped the ball with The Morning Show star as well. Earlier this year, the publication asserted Aniston and Brad Pitt were doing a tell-all interview about their marriage. Clearly, the outlet is all over the place with its bogus narratives.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
