What Happened To Tom Cruise, Michelle Dockery Romance?

Tom Cruise has dated a few famous ladies. Was Michelle Dockery one of them? Last year, one tabloid asserted Cruise and Dockery had a romance in the works for months. Gossip Cop revisits the story.
Last December, after Tom Cruise and Michelle Dockery, were spotted seated next to each other at the British Fashion Awards, Star purported the actor had been pursuing the actress for months. A source claimed, "Tom pulled some strings to sit next to Michelle. He's confident there's a chance of him and Michelle making things happen."
The insider further revealed the Mission Impossible star has been looking for love since 2012 and believed Dockery was “the one” for him. "Tom's close friends will tell you he's had his heart broken when things haven't worked out. Tom's a lot more sensitive than people think, and he goes into each relationship with very high hopes that this will be the woman he'll spend the rest of his life with,” the source continued.
The unnamed informant added Tom Cruise didn’t want to pressure Dockery because he wanted them “to grow together as friends before committing to anything serious." But, the source then disclosed the Downton Abbey actress was “warned by friends to be wary of Cruise because of his ties to Scientology.” The tipster claimed, “But you can be sure that if Michelle decided to get more involved with Tom, she'd have properly thought it through," adding Cruise was a huge fan of Dockery’s, yet had a long way to go to make the actress his girlfriend.
Gossip Cop heard this narrative before from a separate tabloid as well. NW purported a similar account, claiming Tom Cruise pursued Michelle Dockery, which we debunked. Additionally, we ran the story by a source close to the situation who confirmed the report was false. We’d also like to mention Dockery has been dating Jasper Waller-Bridge since 2019. Simply put, there wasn’t anything romantic happening between Cruise and Dockery. Plus, the actor didn’t “pull strings” to get the actress to sit next to him at the fashion show. Celebrities are seated next to each other all the time.
Also, Gossip Cop has busted Star for being incorrect in the past regarding Cruise. Last November, the tabloid asserted Cruise wanted Joaquin Phoenix to play the villain in the next Mission Impossible film and join Scientology. Gossip Cop checked with a spokesperson for Phoenix who told us the story was bogus.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
