What Happened To Tom Cruise Dating His 'Mission Impossible' Skydiving Instructor?

A year ago, Gossip Cop debunked a silly tabloid claim about Tom Cruise supposedly crushing on his skydiving instructor, Sian Stokes. The absurd story was completely made up. Today, it remains just as ridiculous.
In June of last year, the Globe wrote that Tom Cruise was “falling for” the skydiving instructor (haha, get it?) who had worked with him on the latest Mission: Impossible movie. “She’s definitely his type – tall, athletic and beautiful,” a supposed “snitch” told the tabloid. “He couldn’t help but stare at her when they were introduced. He was mesmerized.” The tipster finished their account by saying, “Tom was clearly affected by Sian… Falling from the sky with Sian was a thrill for him.”
Gossip Cop immediately found the story suspicious. Mission: Impossible – Fallout had premiered in 2018, and production had taken place the year before that. Why now, long after the movie had left theaters, would the publication be breaking this story?
That would be because the tabloid had only found out about stokes a couple weeks earlier when she had given an interview about the film. More significantly, Stokes has been married to her husband since 2017, whom she’d been dating for five years before that. There was clearly nothing going on, or even potentially going on, between the actor and skydiving instructor.
Since his 2012 divorce from Katie Holmes, Tom Cruise has not dated anyone publicly, and he’s quite cagey about his personal life, rarely giving interviews if they’re not about a movie he’s promoting. Still, that hasn’t stopped tabloids from pairing him up with any woman who’s in the same room as him.
After insisting Cruise was in love with Stokes, later that summer the Globe went on to claim that Cruise’s “rekindled romance” with Cher was “over.” If you’re wondering how you missed the news about Cruise and Cher rekindling anything, don’t worry—it didn’t actually happen. The two stars had a brief fling in 1985, but had not started “secretly hooking up again” as the unreliable tabloid insisted. Months earlier, Cher’s spokesperson had told Gossip Cop that she wasn’t in any kind of relationship with Cruise.
The Globe’s phony rumors about Cruise go beyond his supposed relationships to his involvement with the controversial Church of Scientology. Last year, the tabloid also published a claim about Cruise supposedly trying to recruit his daughter Suri for Scientology. Another so-called source claimed Cruise had finally reconnected with his daughter after years apart and was “meddling with her mind.” Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Katie Holmes denied the claim and assured Gossip Cop that Suri had not reunited with her father.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.