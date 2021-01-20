What Happened To Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen '$600 Million Divorce'?

In a rare example of tabloid continuity, the tabloid claimed in August that the two had worked through their (fictional) differences and putting the divorce on hold. That story played off both this divorce story and said “things took a dark turn after he left the New England Patriots.” Gossip Cop is tempted to give this tabloid credit for remembering its previous stories, but at no point did it do any actual reporting. Brady and Bundchen are doing great and never had a divorce on the table.