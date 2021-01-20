What Happened To Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen '$600 Million Divorce'?

365 days ago it looked like Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, according to one tabloid cover story, were facing down a $600 million divorce. Gossip Cop busted the story at the time, but plenty of time has passed for a potential split to occur. Let’s look back on that expensive story.
According to the cover story of Life & Style, Bündchen had dumped Brady after a string of “nasty, blowout fights” over his refusal to retire.” A supposed source said a “psychic told [Bundchen] to leave him” which Brady said “was ridiculous and laughed at her.” Things had “gotten really bad,” and “Some friends think there's no going back."
Gossip Cop busted this story because Bundchen had recently done an interview where she spoke about how she focuses on the present with her husband, so it didn’t look like a divorce was happening. Plus, she had just posted a photo of the family on Instagram, so we busted the story.
Yup! Despite what this tabloid would have you believe, Brady and Bündchen are still together. Brady and Bündchen are easy targets, so we see loads of stories about supposed break-ups. Bündchen posts photos of him frequently on her Instagram and sends supportive tweets out too, so we know she supports his legendary career and that the marriage is going well.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen had an eventful 2020 which saw Brady shockingly leave the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It worked out pretty for Brady as he will soon compete in the NFC Championship game. The move to Florida set off another wave of bogus breakup stories.
This was only the first story in a prolonged Life & Style narrative about marital trouble between Brady and Bündchen. The next story came when Brady took his talents (closer) to South Beach. Apparently, the supermodel “accused Tom of being selfish” for moving the family to suit his career.
In a rare example of tabloid continuity, the tabloid claimed in August that the two had worked through their (fictional) differences and putting the divorce on hold. That story played off both this divorce story and said “things took a dark turn after he left the New England Patriots.” Gossip Cop is tempted to give this tabloid credit for remembering its previous stories, but at no point did it do any actual reporting. Brady and Bundchen are doing great and never had a divorce on the table.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Prince Andrew And Sarah Ferguson Getting Remarried?
Report: 'Masked Singer' Producers Worried About Jenny McCarthy’s Anti-Vax Views
Dolly Parton Posing In Playboy For 75th Birthday?
Chris Hemsworth, Jason Momoa 'Fighting' While Filming In Australia?
Report: Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher's Marriage In Trouble Over Her 'Smothering' Kids