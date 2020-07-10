What Happened To Tim McGraw And Faith Hill's Divorce And Battle Over Fortune?

Last summer, the Globe boldly, yet foolishly, claimed that Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were preparing for a nasty divorce and battle over their $165 million fortune. The tabloid alleged that Hill was meeting with lawyers to try and find ways to “safely” get out of the marriage while keeping her money protected. A supposed source told the outlet, “Faith was burned in her first divorce [from ex-husband Daniel Hill] and she has no intention of letting that happen again.” The alleged insider continued, “There's too much at stake this time. With things as bad as they are between Faith and Tim, she's instructed her lawyers to make sure she walks away with more than her share."