What Happened To The Millions Of Dollars Miley Cyrus Was Supposed To Invest In The Pot Business?

The Bottom Line On Miley Cyrus' Investments

Given that the original rumor couldn't even settle on a figure for her flower-related finances, it's clear that the story was built entirely on a weak punchline about pot. Seeing as how we certainly didn't find it all that amusing, the rest of the article can be summed up as borderline insulting to an industry that likely has already eclipsed the tabloids. Cyrus certainly seems to have become borderline untouchable for the gossip magazines, and despite their attempts at dragging her down, her latest album rollout has rightfully drawn a whole lot more attention than her finances or even her personal life. We expect both her pot and professional investments to pay out handsomely.