What Happened To The Lady Gaga Biopic?

In 2019, it was reported Lady Gaga was writing a movie about her life. Gossip Cop investigated the story when it came out. Here’s a look back at the report to see how we did.
365 days ago, the National Enquirer claimed Lady Gaga wrote a screenplay after she split from her former beau, Dan Horton. An unnamed informant claimed, "This was something Gaga has played around with for years, but she has only recently put her full focus on it and is now close to finishing.
The insider asserted Gaga’s supposed biopic would be similar to Prince’s iconic film, Purple Rain, adding Lady Gaga bought the life rights to a few friends who were there for her rise to fame. The tabloid ominously added, "She was writing her story the way she sees it and doesn't want any outside interference from some people who might dispute her version of things," the insider revealed.
As much as many of us would enjoy a musical-account of the singer’s life, Gossip Cop clarified that this wasn’t happening. We checked with a source close to the situation who confirmed the A Star is Born actress wasn’t making any sort of film. Gaga has moved on following her short-lived romance with Horton and is currently dating Michael Polansky.
As for the Enquirer, Gossip Cop has busted several inaccurate accounts about Lady Gaga from the supermarket tabloid. Earlier this year, after Gaga went public with Michael Polansky, the tabloid asserted Gaga was “over” Bradley Cooper. Gossip Cop, however, has clarified several times Cooper and Gaga never dated or were romantically involved with one another. Therefore, the singer wasn’t "over" anything. After their performance in the Oscar-nominated film, Cooper and Gaga have been thrust together in various incorrect rumors about an alleged romance.
The tabloid has also asserted the singer dated Cooper, Horton, and Jeremy Renner within a matter of months. Gaga only dated Horton, which Gossip Cop explained once again, Gaga and Cooper weren’t involved with one another. In regards to Renner, the two seem friendly but didn’t have a relationship.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
