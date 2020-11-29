What Happened To The Lady Gaga Biopic?

As for the Enquirer, Gossip Cop has busted several inaccurate accounts about Lady Gaga from the supermarket tabloid. Earlier this year, after Gaga went public with Michael Polansky, the tabloid asserted Gaga was “over” Bradley Cooper. Gossip Cop, however, has clarified several times Cooper and Gaga never dated or were romantically involved with one another. Therefore, the singer wasn’t "over" anything. After their performance in the Oscar-nominated film, Cooper and Gaga have been thrust together in various incorrect rumors about an alleged romance.