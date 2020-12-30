What Happened To The Hanson Brothers?

Each brother spoke out. Isaac wrote, "We are all one family! Racism is wrong!" For his part, Zac said, "Racism is wrong, but simply saying I denounce racism in a post will not save the life of the next young black man who comes upon it, or the next victim of reckless brutality ... If we put our trust in God, all things are possible." Taylor honored Floyd with a post that acknowledged the anniversary of the ugly 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.