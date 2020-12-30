What Happened To The Hanson Brothers?

Sibling pop trio Hanson made a name for themselves over 20 years ago with their hit single "MMMBop." Although they never had a follow-up that matched the magic of that catchy tune, the Hanson brothers—Isaac, Taylor, and Zac—never quit making music together. Take a nostalgic trip back to the '90s by checking out the video, and then find out what those once-darling boys are up to as full-grown men.
When Hanson first started creating music in 1992, brothers Issac, Taylor, and Zac were 11, 9, and 6. This means the band members were just a bunch of teenage boys when they received their three 1998 Grammy Awards nominations (Record of the Year, Best New Artist, and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal). It was an amazing accomplishment for the young siblings.
It's hard to believe that they are now approaching middle age. Eldest brother Issac is now 40. In 2006 he married Nikki Dufresne—a fan he spotted in the crowd at a 2003 concert. The couple has three children: Clarke Everett (13), James Monroe (12), and Nina Odette, (6).
Middle child and lead vocalist Taylor is 37. In 2002, when he was 18, he married then 19-year-old Natalie Anne Bryant. Bryant is apparently very busy as a stay-at-home mom. She homeschools a whopping seven children: Jordan Ezra (18), Penelope Anne (15), River Samuel (14), Viggo Moriah (12), Wilhelmina Jane (8), Claude Indiana Emmanuel (2), and newborn Maybellene Alma Joy.
Little brother Zac, whom you might remember as the pint-sized drummer of the group, is now 35. He married Kate Tucker in 2006 and has four children with her: John Ira Shepherd (12), June Rosa Ruth (10), George Abraham Walker (7), and Mary Lucille Diana (4).
With 14 kids between them, you'd think that it's tough for the brothers to maintain their music careers. On the contrary, Zac said on the U.K. Daytime talk show Lorraine that "it's a cool thing."
"We spend a lot of time together touring, in the studio and around each other, so our kids know each other really, really well," he told host Lorraine Kelly. "They’re really, really close."
Hanson may be a one-hit-wonder in the mainstream music world, but the brothers have been plugging away for decades. They've released a total of 12 albums since 1995. Their last release was 2018's String Theory, a self-produced double album that featured the Prague Symphony. Stephen Thompson of NPR gave it a favorable review, writing, "Now that they're in their 30s ... they're better positioned to demonstrate what's long been obvious: These guys write hooks sturdy enough to hold up any kind of arrangement you can name."
The Hanson brothers were three of seven siblings who were homeschooled in an evangelical Christian home. However, they've rarely discussed religion in the press.
"I do consider myself a Christian," Zac said in a 2007 interview with Christianity Today. "As far as all the details of beliefs and faith, I never really talked about that, though people have asked us. I think, unfortunately, it can be a barrier to people."
Although they don't identify as a Christian rock band, Hanson does stop subtle hints about their faith in their music. On their 2007 album The Walk, Zac sings of Babylon—a Biblical reference—in the track "Fire On The Mountain." And the album opens with "Ngi Ne Themba (I Have Hope)," which was sung by a children's choir in a Mozambique orphanage. It's a nod to the Christian charity work that the brothers participate in.
For a band that projects the image of prioritizing family and faith, Hanson has made some unfortunate recent missteps.
In the wake of George Floyd's death, fans flooded social media to ask Hanson members where they stand.
Each brother spoke out. Isaac wrote, "We are all one family! Racism is wrong!" For his part, Zac said, "Racism is wrong, but simply saying I denounce racism in a post will not save the life of the next young black man who comes upon it, or the next victim of reckless brutality ... If we put our trust in God, all things are possible." Taylor honored Floyd with a post that acknowledged the anniversary of the ugly 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
But it wasn't enough to appease some followers. Critics noticed that between all three brothers, none would use the phrase "Black Lives Matter." Feeling the pressure, they clarified their position in a June 8 post that read, "There is no question we believe that black lives matter."
Once that controversy was put to rest, another popped up. In November 2020, Zac issued an apology for a now-deleted Pinterest account. The youngest Hanson brother used the social media platform to share what Vice described as "a trove of pro-gun memes, many of which were racist, transphobic, homophobic, and sexist." One meme suggested that Zac supported George Zimmerman over the 2012 killing of Trayvon Martin. Another post compared the right to use an AR-15 with Rosa Parks’ right to sit on a bus.
Responding to a critic who was unhappy with one meme, Zac said, "It's a joke ... maybe it's in bad taste, but a lot of comedy is."
Perhaps if Hanson was as big today as they were in the "MMMBop" era, this incident would be much more controversial. They've certainly turned off some fans in their existing circle. But only time will tell if this affects their career in the long run.