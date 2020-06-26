What Happened To Taylor Swift's Fourth Of July Wedding?

Last year, a tabloid claimed that Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, were going to tie the knot on the Fourth of July. This didn’t happen. Gossip Cop busted the bogus story when it came out. Since the couple is still unwed, it’s safe to say the unreliable outlet had no idea what it was talking about in the ridiculous story.
On June 26, 2019, Gossip Cop busted the National Enquirer for alleging Taylor Swift was planning a wedding to Joe Alwyn on the Fourth of July at her Rhode Island mansion. "Taylor is keen to make things official with Joe and the word is they'll do so at her beloved beach getaway in Rhode Island,” a so-called told the outlet. The alleged source continued Swift often invited her friends to her estate to celebrate the Fourth of July "but a lot of people are convinced she's using this as a cover for a secret wedding.”
"It's widely assumed they've been unofficially engaged for some time. A lot of people have been wondering what's taken them so long,” the sketchy source added. The dubious insider contended that the wedding would be an intimate affair with a few dozen guests, including Selena Gomez, Karlie Kloss, and Awlyn’s family from London.
We’re not sure who this so-called source was that claimed this wedding was supposed to happen. Gossip Cop, however, investigated the suspicious story and checked with a source close to the situation. Our reputable source confirmed that a “secret” wedding wasn’t taking place. Additionally, the story came out a year and as we stated, Swift and Alwyn are still together, but they aren’t married.
From engagement rumors to stories about the couple breaking up, the tabloids have been proven to be untrustworthy when it comes to reporting on Swift and Alwyn. A few days ago, Gossip Cop busted Star, the Enquirer’s sister publication, for alleging Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were eloping. The fictitious story claimed that the couple didn’t want to wait to have a formal ceremony due to the coronavirus epidemic. Still, Gossip Cop checked with a source close to Swift, who laughed off the story.
Last year, the same tabloid asserted Swift and Alwyn were taking a break from one another. A so-called pal of the couple told the outlet, “They've taken a break to reflect on things and see where they're at. Everyone's hoping they'll come back stronger because of it." The publication doesn’t know which way to go. First, it claimed the couple was taking a break, then it purported the couple was getting eloped. Nonetheless, Gossip Cop will debunk whatever other false stories the tabloids publish.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.