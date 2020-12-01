What Happened To Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn's Summer Wedding?

Moving on to the core of the article, it’s clear that neither this tabloid or it’s dubious “insider” have any clue about Taylor Swift’s personal life. There have been no records over the last few months that have indicated that a wedding took place between Swift and Joe Alwyn. After the ceremony, couples must apply for a marriage license in order to be lawfully married, and there have been zero records of the couple applying for one. The two are still seeing each other, and clearly enjoy spending time together, so matrimony could be still very much in the cards for Alwyn and Swift, but it probably won’t be a shady tabloid like OK! that breaks the news.