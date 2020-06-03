What Happened To Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Getting Married And Having A Baby?

Last year, a tabloid claimed Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were secretly wed and were having a baby. This never happened. Gossip Cop busted the phony story when it came out. Since the couple is not married, at least not yet, and Swift hasn't had a baby, it’s evident the tabloid had no idea what it was talking about.
On June 3, 2019, the tabloid, NW, asserted that Swift and Alwyn’s trip to Europe was more than just a casual visit. The outlet claimed Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn quietly married in New York before celebrating with an intimate group of friends in Paris. A supposed source told the paper, “The talk is that they may well have married in the States at a quiet little chapel in New York, before jetting off to Paris and celebrating with a few close personal friends. Tay is so private and low-key, and one of the most romantic people you will ever meet, so it figures they'd hold their reception in the most romantic city on earth!"
The dubious insider continued that the singer was keeping “everything a secret” for the time being but she would “have a bigger bash in America once everything's out in the open." The so-called source added, “Their closest friends and family know their plans and are urging them to share what's fast becoming Hollywood's worst kept secret." The unnamed insider also divulged that Swift was expecting a baby but didn’t give any information as to how far along she was.
For obvious reasons, the story was completely fabricated. For starters, Gossip Cop checked in with the City’s Clerk Office at the time and there was no marriage license on file for Swift and Alwyn. Additionally, we checked with a source close to the couple who assured us the entire story was false. It’s hard to trust anything the tabloid reports about Swift and Alwyn, given the magazine was wrong in the past. Most importantly, the article came out a year ago, and Swift and Alwyn are not married and Swift did not give birth to a baby.
In March 2018, Gossip Cop dismissed NW for falsely claiming Talyor Swift and Joe Alwyn were engaged. The magazine relied on the words of a phony source who alleged the couple was working out together to “shed pounds” for their supposed wedding. The outlet offered no other substantial proof to show the story was even remotely true. Moreover, we checked with a more reputable source who assured us the story was fabricated.
The following month, the very same publication was debunked by us again for incorrectly stating Swift and Katy Perry were moving to London. Once again, the paper got its information from an unnamed and untraceable “source” that insisted Swift was “house-hunting” for a property near Alwyn’s home and Perry was looking to “shack up” with Orlando Bloom nearby. Gossip Cop learned exclusively the narrative was completely made-up. None of this happened, and nothing this tabloid reports on comes true.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.