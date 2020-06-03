What Happened To Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Getting Married And Having A Baby?

On June 3, 2019, the tabloid, NW, asserted that Swift and Alwyn’s trip to Europe was more than just a casual visit. The outlet claimed Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn quietly married in New York before celebrating with an intimate group of friends in Paris. A supposed source told the paper, “The talk is that they may well have married in the States at a quiet little chapel in New York, before jetting off to Paris and celebrating with a few close personal friends. Tay is so private and low-key, and one of the most romantic people you will ever meet, so it figures they'd hold their reception in the most romantic city on earth!"