What Happened To Sienna Miller Dating Finding Bradley Cooper More Dates?

Did Sienna Find Bradley A New Lady? Here's The Truth Behind The Story

Gossip Cop got to the bottom of the weird story. We ran the report by sources close to Sienna Miller and Bradley Cooper. Gossip Cop was assured Miller wasn’t involving herself in the actor’s love life. Yes, the two have a professional and friendly relationship, but that’s about as far as their connection goes. Following his split with Irina Shayk, the Hangover actor has been focused on raising his daughter with Shayk. A year later, and the actor is still single and dedicated to being a good father. It’s no surprise OK! was wrong about Cooper and Miller since the tabloid was busted by us for incorrect stories about the two before.