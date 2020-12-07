What Happened To Sienna Miller Dating Finding Bradley Cooper More Dates?

Was Bradley Cooper being set up by Sienna Miller with dates? That was what one tabloid reported last year. Though Gossip Cop investigated the story at the time, we’re revisiting the narrative today. Here’s a look back at the tale.
In 2019, OK! claimed Sienna Miller was determined to set Bradley Cooper up after his breakup with Irina Shayk. But, the tabloid asserted the Silver Linings Playbook actor was hesitant to date again. "Sienna felt it's time for him to get back on the horse," an insider stated, adding, that the actress had several models and artists in mind for him to meet in both New York City and the U.K.
"He's going to be in London for work, and the plan is for her to host a lot of dinners and parties so he can become totally immersed in her social circle," the source revealed. Yet, the unnamed informant also maintained Miller’s conquest to find Cooper a woman proved to be difficult because he's picky when it comes to dating, but "Sienna was more than ready for the challenge."
Gossip Cop got to the bottom of the weird story. We ran the report by sources close to Sienna Miller and Bradley Cooper. Gossip Cop was assured Miller wasn’t involving herself in the actor’s love life. Yes, the two have a professional and friendly relationship, but that’s about as far as their connection goes. Following his split with Irina Shayk, the Hangover actor has been focused on raising his daughter with Shayk. A year later, and the actor is still single and dedicated to being a good father. It’s no surprise OK! was wrong about Cooper and Miller since the tabloid was busted by us for incorrect stories about the two before.
Recently, the tabloid asserted Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk got back together. The publication claimed the two were possibly rekindling their romance. Gossip Cop checked with a source close to the actor who denied the inaccurate report. There have also been ongoing rumors that Cooper was involved with his former co-star, Lady Gaga, that the magazine pushed as well.
As for Miller, two years ago, Gossip Cop debunked an article from the tabloid that alleged the actress was dating Justin Theroux. Though the two entertainers have hung out together, they were never romantically involved. Gossip Cop spoke to a source for Miller who denied the story.
Simply put, the tabloid doesn’t have insight into Cooper and Miller.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
