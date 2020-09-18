What Happened To Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's Winter Wedding Plans?

No Wedding Yet For Scarlett & Colin, Here's What Is Really Going On

However, a year has gone by and Scarlett Johansson didn’t have a baby or a wedding. At the time, Gossip Cop ran the story by a more credible source, a rep for the actress, who went on record to dismiss the phony piece. Since the actress and the SNL host haven’t tied the knot, it’s clear the Enquirer had no idea what it was talking about. In regards to the couple’s wedding, Jost recently explained during an interview on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live that he and Johansson are “rethinking” their wedding plans due to the coronavirus epidemic. Much like other celebrities who had to postpone their ceremonies, Jost stated that he wasn’t sure "when that moment will be" when he and Johansson will have their wedding.