What Happened To Rihanna Hosting Cara Delevinge And Ashley Benson's Wedding?

Here's What We Know

At the time, Gossip Cop was told by a source close to Rihanna that the story was bogus. While Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson were dating when the article came out, the pair broke up months later. Following their split, Benson, who is best known for her role on Pretty Little Liars, is currently dating rapper G-Eazy. As for Delevingne, the Carnival Row star looks to be single but has defended her ex-girlfriend from vicious rumors about her relationship with the hip-hop artist. As for the tabloid's story that Rihanna was throwing Benson and Delevingne a wedding, our guess is that the magazine used the singer’s friendship with Delevingne as inspiration for the fabricated report.