What Happened To Rihanna Hosting Cara Delevinge And Ashley Benson's Wedding?

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson began dating in 2018, but the two officially confirmed their relationship in June 2019. Last January, one tabloid claimed that Rihanna would host a wedding for the two at her home. Gossip Cop investigated the story when it came out. Since a year has passed, we’re revisiting the tale.
In 2020, In Touch boldly declared that Delevingne and Benson’s nuptials would be held at Rihanna’s mansion. Even though Delevingne and Benson never announced an engagement, the tabloid insisted that the pop singer offered her Hollywood Hills mansion as the location for the pair’s ceremony.
An insider told the magazine, “Rihanna was staying mum about when, where, and even if she'd marry her boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, but she couldn’t stop talking about her bestie Cara getting married.” The source revealed the plans began after Rihanna called the supermodel after reading reports she broken off her relationship with Benson. "Rihanna was shocked, but then Cara told her it wasn't true and that she and Ashley are happier than ever, and that's when Rihanna made the generous offer,” the informant added.
The publication disclosed that the "Rude Boy" singer also offered her home in Barbados as another option, with the insider claiming it was a wedding gift to Benson and Delevingne.
At the time, Gossip Cop was told by a source close to Rihanna that the story was bogus. While Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson were dating when the article came out, the pair broke up months later. Following their split, Benson, who is best known for her role on Pretty Little Liars, is currently dating rapper G-Eazy. As for Delevingne, the Carnival Row star looks to be single but has defended her ex-girlfriend from vicious rumors about her relationship with the hip-hop artist. As for the tabloid's story that Rihanna was throwing Benson and Delevingne a wedding, our guess is that the magazine used the singer’s friendship with Delevingne as inspiration for the fabricated report.
Also, this wasn’t the only wedding rumor Gossip Cop came across during Delevingne's relationship with Benson. Last year, a separate tabloid, NW, reported that Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne had secretly wed in Mexico. Gossip Cop corrected the account by explaining that the former couple merely had a friendship ceremony, which was also confirmed by Benson’s mother on Instagram. Nonetheless, the report was false.
Gossip Cop busted another phony story from Heat that alleged that Delevingne was in a committed relationship with Kaia Gerber after the two got matching tattoos. We explained the two are just good friends and that the tabloids shouldn’t assume every woman the model is close to has to be her romantic partner.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
