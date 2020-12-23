What Happened To Renee Zellweger Dating Colin Firth?

Renee Zellweger and Colin Firth won everyone’s hearts in the Bridget Jones film series, but did art imitate life? Last year, one tabloid alleged the co-stars had a romance blossoming. Gossip Cop investigated the story when it came out. Today, we’re revisiting the story and if a romance did develop between the two.
In 2019, Woman’s Day alleged Renee Zellweger and Colin Firth were going on secret dates. However, the tabloid then tried to backtrack a bit by only claiming Firth was leaning on Zellweger amid his split from his wife, Livia Giuggioli. A source claimed the actress was “Colin's rock over the last few months amid his marriage breakdown.”
The insider continued Zellweger was “jetting back and forth to London to comfort him and even staying at his home on many visits. There's always been a strong connection and chemistry between the pair, but of course, they've both been in relationships." The magazine then noted how Zellweger also split from her former boyfriend, Doyle Bramhall II. According to the source Zellweger’s breakup "could have even been a sign that the stars are finally aligning for her and Colin after all these years - she was hoping he'd admit his feelings for her."
Unfortunately for fans of romantic comedies, Renee Zellweger and Colin Firth were never pinning over each other, and they two never went on secret dates. The fact alone that the tabloid tried to dupe its readers by alleging the former costars were dating was a major red flag. It’s also a bit ridiculous to assert Zellweger was flying back and forth to London to support Firth. We’re sure the two are friends as they’ve worked together many times, but that’s as far as their relationship goes. Additionally, Gossip Cop ran the report by a source close to the situation. Our impeccable source informed us the report was false.
When it comes to Renee Zellweger’s love life, the tabloids have missed the mark quite often in the past. Earlier this year, Woman’s Day purported Zellweger had secret sleepovers with her former boyfriend, Bradley Cooper. Clearly, the magazine likes to imply Zellweger is always “secretly” meeting with someone. Gossip Cop clarified the bogus report. Zellweger and Cooper never rekindled their relationship.
The publication also claimed Zellweger was involved in a love triangle with Colin Firth and Tom Cruise. Once again, the outlet tried to put the actress with another former castmate with no reliable evidence to back it up. Gossip Cop, however, checked with a spokesperson for Zellweger who laughed off the silly article.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
