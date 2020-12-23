What Happened To Renee Zellweger Dating Colin Firth?

The Two Are Just Friends, Here's The Truth Behind The Story

Unfortunately for fans of romantic comedies, Renee Zellweger and Colin Firth were never pinning over each other, and they two never went on secret dates. The fact alone that the tabloid tried to dupe its readers by alleging the former costars were dating was a major red flag. It’s also a bit ridiculous to assert Zellweger was flying back and forth to London to support Firth. We’re sure the two are friends as they’ve worked together many times, but that’s as far as their relationship goes. Additionally, Gossip Cop ran the report by a source close to the situation. Our impeccable source informed us the report was false.