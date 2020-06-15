What Happened To Paris Jackson Getting Married?

Last year, a tabloid claimed Paris Jackson was in a rush to marry her boyfriend and her family was concerned, because she didn’t want to do a prenup. The rumor wasn’t true, Jackson wasn't planning to get married. Gossip Cop set the record straight on the matter. We’ve decided to look back at the phony tale to see if anything changed since the story came out. Here’s what we found out.
On June 14, 2019, we reported that the magazine Star alleged Paris Jackson was in a hurry to wed Gabriel Glenn after a year together, against her family’s wishes. A supposed source told the outlet, "Paris thinks a prenup isn't necessary because she and Gabriel are in love, and it would be disrespectful and rude to ask him to sign one.” The dubious source continued Jackson was “convinced” Glenn was not after her money and would never use her for fame.
Those closest to Jackson were worried because “millions” were at stake. The publication brought into question the model’s inheritance from her late father, the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. The alleged "insider" claimed “everyone was nervous the two would elope.” adding that Jackson’s team was “frantically trying to talk sense into her.” "Time is of the essence, but she's super headstrong and won't change her mind," the sketchy source stated.
While it’s understandable that a family would be concerned about their loved one marrying so quickly, that wasn’t the case here. The story was untrue a year ago and it’s still untrue to this day. Jackson wasn't in a rush to get married, and her family wasn't worried about it eitehr. At the time, Gossip Cop checked with an individual in Jackson’s camp who confirmed the story was false. Our impeccable source added Star was “just trying to sell magazines," and "it's sad."
Meanwhile, as of recently, Jackson has not alluded to the fact that she is married. In fact, two months ago, in an interview with People, the singer referred to Glenn as her “boyfriend.” The only thing the interview did confirm is that Jackson is very much in love with Glenn. “Gabriel is my muse; I owe a lot to him,” the singer stated during the interview. Since the tragic passing of her father, Jackson has been subjected to all types of inaccurate rumors about her personal life.
In March 2018, Gossip Cop busted Star for falsely claiming Paris Jackson was going to quit Hollywood and move into a teepee in the California hills. The wildly incorrect - and silly - story asserted Jackson had moved into a "rickety hippie house" with other “peace-loving flower children.” Gossip Cop investigated the insane idea and unsurprisingly found it to be false.
A year later, the National Enquirer, Star’s sister publication, almost like a follow, contended Jackson and Gabriel Glenn “secretly” married. The tabloids flimsy evidence included a ring on Paris Jackson's ring finger - but didn't mention the 3 other rings she was also wearing. It was clearly part of her fashion ensemble, not a secret wedding ring. Gossip Cop once again ran the narrative by a rep for Jackson, who immediately dismissed the bogus tale.
