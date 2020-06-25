What Happened To Nicole Kidman's Playboy Photo Shoot?

Did Nicole Kidman pose for Playboy? Last year, a tabloid claimed the Australian actress was going to reveal everything in the pages of the magazine. Gossip Cop, however learned the story was false. As we look back on the ludicrous tale 365 days later, it’s evident the tabloid was just creating fictitious drama for no reason.
On June 25, 2019, Gossip Cop reported that New Idea alleged Nicole Kidman was posing for Playboy to remind her husband, Keith Urban, just how lucky he is. According to the publication, the Australian actress caught her husband looking at fellow country star Maren Morris' photo-shoot with the magazine and wanted to get “revenge” on Urban. "Nicole has decided enough is enough. But instead of getting mad - she's going to get even!" a supposed insider told the outlet.
The alleged insider added Kidman was “determined to show him that she is a strong, independent, beautiful woman who won't be messed around by anyone." The story already seemed sketchy, simply because the idea that Nicole Kidman wanted to “punish” her husband by posing nude was a little overdramatic. Yet, this so-called source continued Kidman was “horrified” when she walked in on Urban looking at Morris’ photos on his computer and that Kidman was “jealous” of the singer.
The unnamed source went on to say there were “whispers” that Morris and Urban “got along famously while they were on the road together.” "That's why Nic has never trusted Keith near Maren and told him to stay away from her. But they have continued to work together from time to time, and even though Maren is now married, Nic still hates Keith spending time with her,” the dubious insider alleged. The suspicious insider concluded, "To see him ogling Maren's sexy Playboy pictures was a stab in the back, as far as Nic was concerned."
As we suspected, New Idea’s entire premise was fabricated. And we can stand even taller on our “false” verdict a year later. At the time, Gossip Cop reached out to a spokesperson for Kidman who confirmed that the Big Little Lies star was never looking to pose for Playboy nor was she jealous of Morris’ photos. Additionally, it has been a year since this story came out and Kidman’s bare body hasn’t graced the cover or the inside pages the iconic magazine.
For some reason, New Idea loves to make Kidman out to be a “jealous and controlling” wife or that Kidman and Urban’s marriage is on shaky ground. Three months ago, Gossip Cop busted the unreliable tabloid for claiming Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban got into a fight on the set of her new movie. Most recently, we debunked the outlet again for claiming Kidman and Urban were fighting over her co-star, Alexander Skarsgård. Gossip Cop learned from more credible sources that all of these stories were inaccurate.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.