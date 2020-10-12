What Happened To Nicole Kidman Quitting Show Business To Save Marriage?

Did Nicole Follow Through? We Have The Answer

Gossip Cop looked into the report when it came out 365 days ago. The story was untrue then and it’s still untrue now. We ran the narrative by a rep for Kidman who confirmed the article was false. Also, the actress’s latest show, The Undoing, is set to premiere later this month. In addition to other projects Kidman is attached to, it’s quite clear the Happy Feet star isn’t leaving Hollywood anytime soon. Like most entertainers, Kidman did reveal during an interview with Deadline that she thought about quitting acting. But, the actress stated this thought crossed her mind 10 years ago after the birth of her daughter, Sunday Rose.