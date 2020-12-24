What Happened To Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Moving To India?

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra became one of the most talked about couples after the pair went public with their relationship and subsequent marriage. However, this also made the pair targets for the tabloids' unreliable tales. Two years ago, it was rumored that the spouses would be relocating to India. Gossip Cop is revisiting the report.
After Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra married in a beautiful ceremony in Jodhpur, India in 2018, the National Enquirer asserted that they were planning on being there for more than just a wedding. According to the paper, the pair wanted to move to the country.
An unnamed source told the tabloid, “Nick had fallen in love with his bride's native country and its culture. He and Priyanka were looking at homes in India and Nick was already getting offers to star in Bollywood movies." The informant added, "America might’ve lost Nick, but we still had a few other Jonas brothers!"
Gossip Cop busted the report when it came out years ago, but we also debunked it once more last year. To this day, the story still remains untrue. At the time, Gossip Cop ran the report by a spokesperson for the Quantico actress. Chopra’s rep clarified that the article was bogus. It’s obvious that the story was concocted because the pair wed in India, but since the narrative came out, Jonas and Chopra have not left the United States. In fact, the pair recently shared an intimate look at their Los Angeles mansion with Vogue. We think it’s safe to say the spouses aren’t looking to California, let alone America.
Also, this wasn’t the first time the Enquirer made up absurd stories about the couple. Last February, the paper alleged that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas planned to have more wedding ceremonies. Because of Chopra’s religion, the pair had three traditional ceremonies plus a Christian one for Jonas’ faith. The two haven’t had any more weddings since then. Gossip Cop busted the report when it came out.
Not too long afterward, the same tabloid alleged that Jonas and Chopra were doing a reality show together. The show, the publication claimed, would be on their life and expected to make the couple bigger than Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The report wasn’t true. Not only did the magazine provide zero details about this fictional show, but the account wasn’t covered by any other reliable outlets.
In addition to false divorce rumors, it’s clear the tabloids have no insight into the couple about their relationship. None of these reports should be taken seriously.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
