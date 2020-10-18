What Happened To Niall Horan And Selena Gomez Dating?

View this post on Instagram

In October 2018 I wrote the first song for this record . Both you and I have been waiting for this day for a long time. I had so much fun and a lot of hard moments writing this album and I’m very proud of the record as a body of work. ?? NOW IT’S YOURS. Dance, laugh, cry, take the lyrics in, do whatever makes you feel it. ? ? Thank you for your patience and loyal support as always. I really hope that you love it as much as I love it x? ? PS. Please listen from track one right through to the end, to feel the storyline. ? ? Love you all ? ? Nialler x