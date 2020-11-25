What Happened To Miley Cyrus' Biography About Her Marriage To Liam Hemsworth?

Is Miley Cyrus Still Out For Liam Hemsworth's Blood?

In February, NW ran the headline, “Drugs, Orgies & Open Marriage!” for the original article that purported Miley Cyrus was writing a book about her romance with Liam Hemsworth. According to the tabloid Cyrus "wasn't done making Hemsworth's life miserable" and was now working on writing a novel about the “salacious details” of their romance and short-lived marriage. An insider stated the former Disney star felt like “no one took her seriously” leading her to want to “spell it out” for her fans as to what happened between the ex-spouses.