What Happened To Miley Cyrus' Biography About Her Marriage To Liam Hemsworth?

Miley Cyrus dealt with the fallout from the dissolution of her marriage to Liam Hemsworth last year both publicly and privately. Earlier this year, one tabloid alleged Cyrus was preparing to write a tell-all book about her relationship with Hemsworth. Gossip Cop takes a look back on the report we previously investigated.
In February, NW ran the headline, “Drugs, Orgies & Open Marriage!” for the original article that purported Miley Cyrus was writing a book about her romance with Liam Hemsworth. According to the tabloid Cyrus "wasn't done making Hemsworth's life miserable" and was now working on writing a novel about the “salacious details” of their romance and short-lived marriage. An insider stated the former Disney star felt like “no one took her seriously” leading her to want to “spell it out” for her fans as to what happened between the ex-spouses.
The magazine asserted the “Wrecking Ball” singer was “out for blood” and enjoyed that it was “putting fear” in The Hunger Games actor. The source added the singer’s wild lifestyle was also the reason why her marriage ended. "She was always pushing for threesomes and orgies, but he wasn't so keen,” the insider concluded.
Gossip Cop corrected this phony account when it came out. We ran the report by a source close to the situation who confirmed the story was fabricated. In the time that’s passed since Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth divorced, the “Can’t Be Tamed” artist has opened up about the split. During an interview with the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the Hannah Montana star spoke about being villainized by the media.
What really sucked about it wasn't the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don't love each other the way that we used to anymore. That's okay, I can accept that. I can't accept the villainizing and just all those stories.
Also, Cyrus and Hemsworth have both moved on following their split. Despite what the tabloid claimed, Cyrus isn’t “out for blood” and is more focused on herself. This also wasn’t the first incorrect report we’ve busted from NW.
Last November, the magazine claimed Miley Cyrus was secretly sent to rehab. The publication also alleged Cyrus was begging Hemsworth to take her back. Neither story was remotely factual. Clearly, the tabloid doesn’t have a clue when it comes to Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
