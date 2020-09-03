What Happened To Miley Cyrus' 'Shotgun Wedding' To Kaitlynn Carter?

Miley Cyrus And Kaitlynn Carter's "Shotgun" Wedding

Around this time last year, the tabloid NW ran the headline, “Miley & Kaitlynn's Shotgun Wedding!", with an accompanying article claiming Cyrus and Carter were going to wed once their respective divorces were finalized. The magazine contended there were “whispers” the two could’ve had a secret commitment ceremony during their time in Europe. A supposed insider snitched to the publication Cyrus and Carter were “deadly serious about this and have already told Miley's parents," adding, the two were “literally planning their wedding alongside their divorces."