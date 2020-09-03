What Happened To Miley Cyrus' 'Shotgun Wedding' To Kaitlynn Carter?

Following Miley Cyrus’ split from Liam Hemsworth, the singer’s personal life was under intense scrutiny. In the summer of 2019, Cyrus was briefly linked to Kaitlynn Carter, who was married to Brody Jenner, but a tabloid alleged the two were planning a "shotgun wedding." Gossip Cop corrected the story when it came out. Here’s a look back at the phony tale and what really happened between Cyrus and Carter.
Around this time last year, the tabloid NW ran the headline, “Miley & Kaitlynn's Shotgun Wedding!", with an accompanying article claiming Cyrus and Carter were going to wed once their respective divorces were finalized. The magazine contended there were “whispers” the two could’ve had a secret commitment ceremony during their time in Europe. A supposed insider snitched to the publication Cyrus and Carter were “deadly serious about this and have already told Miley's parents," adding, the two were “literally planning their wedding alongside their divorces."
The sketchy insider purported Cyrus’ mother, Trish, was “very supportive” of the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s plans. The unnamed tipster stated Cyrus and Carter were planning to have a ceremony in Las Vegas and then “go crazy with everyone” at a nightclub immediately afterward. The dubious source continued, “They've even talked about renting a couple of floors in one of the hotels. It won't be quiet or sophisticated, that's for sure."
The anonymous insider further contended the former Disney star didn’t want to “make divorce easy” for Hemsworth but was “willing” to do whatever it took to “speed up her marriage” to Carter. “If anyone stands in their way, they'll elope if they have to," concluded the insider.
At the time, Gossip Cop ran the story by a rep for Cyrus who told us on record the story was false. Additionally, Cyrus and Carter decided to stop dating not too long after the phony report was released. Plus, following her break-up from Carter, Cyrus began dating Australian singer, Cody Simpson. So, there was no possible way Carter and Cyrus planned some “secret Las Vegas” wedding.
This wasn’t the first incorrect narrative Gossip Cop corrected from this same tabloid. Last August, the outlet claimed Cyrus was being admitted to a psych ward in an attempt to save her marriage to Hemsworth. The publication asserted Cyrus’ family wanted to “face up to her demons and seek treatment before it's too late." Gossip Cop reached out to a rep for Cyrus at the time who called the piece “absurd.”
More recently, we busted a phony story from the magazine that asserted Cyrus was being sent to rehab by Simpson. The tabloid purported Miley Cyrus went crazy after she learned Liam Hemsworth was having a baby with his current girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks. This led Simpson to want to have Cyrus get “professional help.” Gossip Cop had learned none of this was remotely true. Hemsworth wasn’t expecting a baby with his girlfriend and Cyrus never had a “meltdown.”
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.