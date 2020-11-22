What Happened To Miley Cyrus Getting Sent To Rehab?

The Truth Behind Miley's Sobriety And Health

Gossip Cop busted the incorrect report when it came out. As we stated, Miley Cyrus has been very open about her struggles with substance abuse. She was not forced into rehab and didn’t use her tonsillectomy as a “cover” to “drop out of sight.” At the time, Gossip Cop checked with a source close to the situation, who told us the story was untrue. A year has gone by, and the narrative remains false. In June, during an interview with Variety’s podcast, The Big Ticket, Cyrus revealed she’s been sober for six months and discussed her journey to abstinence: