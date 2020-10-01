What Happened To Miley Cyrus Begging Liam Hemsworth To Take Her Back?

Here's What Is Really Happening Between Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth

But, a year has passed since this story came out, and Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have not reconciled. NW was incorrect with its premise about Cyrus "begging" Hemsworth for a second chance. The tabloid also tried to downplay the "Wrecking Ball" singer's relationship with Kaitlynn Carter. While the two did split before this story came out, their brief romance was still impactful. Last November, Carter spoke about her relationship with Cyrus in an essay published by Elle Magazine and stated that it was "a profound journey of self-discovery."