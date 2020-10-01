What Happened To Miley Cyrus Begging Liam Hemsworth To Take Her Back?

Miley Cyrus’ split from Liam Hemsworth was a shock to fans of the former couple. However, the rumors that followed the surprising news prompted questions as to what led to the divorce and if the two would reconcile. Last year, one tabloid claimed Cyrus was “begging” Hemsworth to take her back. Gossip Cop investigated the report at the time, but today, we’re taking a peek back at this story and what has transpired since it came out.
Last October, NW reported that Miley Cryus saw the "error of her ways" and was desperate for Liam Hemsworth to take her back. The magazine disclosed that after Cyrus ended her brief summer romance with Kaitlynn Carter, the singer went back to Hemsworth “with her tail between her legs” asking the Paranoia actor for another chance.
According to the tabloid’s insider, the pop singer was texting Hemsworth repeatedly in hopes of reconciling with him. Yet, the insider divulged those closest to the Australian actor, who the magazine dubbed “Hemsworth’s clan” were worried about the two reconnecting, particularly the actor’s older brother, Chris. The magazine’s tipster further stated Chris was aware of how easily Liam could get “sucked back in with Miley.” The insider added Hemsworth’s “clan” was frustrated because Cyrus wouldn’t let Hemsworth heal and nobody wanted to hear about the “mistakes” she made.
But, a year has passed since this story came out, and Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have not reconciled. NW was incorrect with its premise about Cyrus "begging" Hemsworth for a second chance. The tabloid also tried to downplay the "Wrecking Ball" singer's relationship with Kaitlynn Carter. While the two did split before this story came out, their brief romance was still impactful. Last November, Carter spoke about her relationship with Cyrus in an essay published by Elle Magazine and stated that it was "a profound journey of self-discovery."
As for Cyrus’ marriage to Hemsworth, the former Disney star recently opened up about her split from Hemsworth during her visit on Joe Rogan’s podcast where she explained how tough it was to go through a divorce publicly.
What sucked about it wasn't the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don't love each other the way that we used to anymore, that's OK, I can accept that. I can't accept the villainizing, and just all those stories. It's amazing that the public kind of thinks there's no gap of time they didn't see that could be what led to this.
Not to mention Cyrus dated Australian singer, Cody Simpson, after she broke up with Carter and Hemsworth is dating Gabriella Brooks. Gossip Cop thinks it’s safe to say there won’t be any reconciliation between Cyrus and Hemsworth as the two have clearly moved on.
As for NW, the magazine was one of the numerous tabloids that concocted false stories about Miley Cyrus following her splits from Katilynn Carter and Liam Hemsworth. Last September, the tabloid purported Cyrus was having a shotgun wedding to Carter. Following this, the publication also alleged Cyrus starved herself after her breakup from Hemsworth. Gossip Cop corrected these phony narratives about the singer’s personal life and health and was assured by a close source to the singer that she was doing just fine.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.