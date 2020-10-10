What Happened To Michelle and Barack Obama's '$150 Million' Divorce?

One year ago, Gossip Cop confronted a story about Barack Obama seeking a divorce from Michelle Obama. It was a dramatic story that we ultimately debunked. Now that the former first family has hit their 28th wedding anniversary, we figured we would look back on that rumor.
The Globe painted a dramatic picture of the Obamas at war. An insider told the magazine, "Barack hurled his ring at Michelle" and called up a divorce lawyer. He was supposedly fed up with her "snooty Hollywood lifestyle," while she yelled at him "to get a real job." The two weren't even on speaking terms anymore, and a $150 million divorce was imminent.
The article's only proof for this domestic dispute, beyond the unreliable "insiders," was a public photo of Barack ringless at an event in Germany. In fact, Barack typically takes his wedding ring off whenever he has to do a lot of hand-shaking, lest he risk losing it. Gossip Cop busted the story as it also cited Michelle's desire to run for president, which she has personally denied.
This article came out just as the Obamas celebrated 27 years together. Naturally, a year later, they are celebrating once again. In the midst of political pandemonium, both Michelle and Barack took the time to wish each other a happy anniversary on Instagram.
Both messages were lovely, with Barack adding that, instead of well-wishes, he would like people to register to vote for the upcoming election.
The Obamas did not pursue any lucrative divorce and are still very much in love. The story, while high on drama and action, was completely false.
With a fury mostly reserved for Meghan Markle, the Globe has continued to target the Obama family. It reported that "Brit-bashing Barack" hated Rory Farquharson, a boy Malia was supposedly engaged to. One month earlier, it claimed the Obamas loved the boy. The two were not engaged, and neither were the folks at the tabloid who couldn't keep their story straight from one week to another.
The story hardly ends there. The tabloid reported that Malia was "caught up" in the college admissions scandal, which is completely untrue. It then pivoted to attacking Michelle directly, lifting her words out of context to say she resents being a mother. That article tried to make Barack look like he demanded his wife sacrifice her own ambition for his, but that's simply not what Michelle said.
In an even less accurate portrayal, the Globe most recently claimed that Michelle wanted to straight-up murder her husband by throwing him out of a window. The tabloid lifted a Conan O'Brien joke out of context for its extreme story. This tabloid enjoys publishing dramatic stories about the Obamas fighting, but those stories are simply not true. The couple will celebrate many more anniversaries to come, much to this tabloid's chagrin.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.