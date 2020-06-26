What Happened To Megan Fox's Career?

Megan Fox was once the hottest young actress in Hollywood, but her meteoric rise fizzled shortly after she was let go from the third installment in Michael Bay’s Transformers series and it never quite recovered. The actress faced allegations that she was rude, difficult to work with, and ultimately ungrateful for the opportunities afforded her, which swung public opinion against her. Gossip Cop researched the Jennifer’s Body actress’ past scandals to determine what happened to make so many people turn against her.
Megan Fox burst into the scene in 2007 after being cast opposite Shia LaBeouf in Transformers. Fox’s good looks were immediately noticed and she became the Hollywood It Girl of the era. Her performance in the sequel, Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen, wasn’t very well received, however. One review called her performance “wooden” and most other reviews had similar critiques for the actress.
Shortly after the film was released, Fox did an interview with the British magazine Wonderland, in which she referred to director Michael Bay as Hitler. “He’s like Napoleon and he wants to create this insane, infamous mad man reputation. He wants to be like Hitler on his sets, and he is. So he’s a nightmare to work for,” Fox said, adding, “but when you get him away from set, and he’s not in director mode, I kind of really enjoy his personality because he’s so awkward, so hopelessly awkward. He has no social skills at all. And it’s endearing to watch him. He’s vulnerable and fragile in real life and then on set he’s a tyrant.”
In what some believe was a direct response to critics calling her performance in the Transformers sequel “wooden,” Fox also revealed that the notes she got back from Bay were uninspiring, to say the least. “‘Be Hot.’ I’ve had that note on set before. ‘Mike,’ I’ll say, ‘Who am I talking to? Where am I supposed to be looking at?’ And he responds, ‘Just be sexy.’ I get mad when people talk to me like that.”
That interview caused a lot of trouble for Fox, with some taking her answers to mean that she was ungrateful for the opportunities afforded her. Bay wound up firing Fox and replacing her with British model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Of the decision, Bay told GQ in 2011,“She was in a different world, on her BlackBerry. You gotta stay focused. And you know, the Hitler thing. Steven [Spielberg] said, ‘Fire her right now.’” The director went on to say, “I wasn't hurt, because I know that's just Megan. Megan loves to get a response. And she does it in kind of the wrong way. I'm sorry, Megan. I'm sorry I made you work twelve hours. I'm sorry that I'm making you show up on time. Movies are not always warm and fuzzy.”
Evidently, the bad blood between actress and director died down, because Fox was cast as April O’Neil in Bay’s live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles adaptation. Recently, Fox’s past “feud” with Bay began to go viral again. It was alleged that Bay made Fox wash his car while wearing a bikini in order to be cast in the first Transformers movie. Fox wrote a lengthy response to the rumors and posted it to her Instagram account. While she was thankful for the support she was receiving from people who believed Bay had treated her poorly, she explained that the rumored incident never took place.
Instead, she explained, Bay had her pretend to work on his car as part of a screen test, since her character was supposed to be knowledgeable on the subject. She said that while she had been objectified by others and had other bad experiences, seemingly of an abusive nature, Bay was not the person behind those experiences. “But when it comes to my direct experiences with Michael, and Steven [Spielberg] for that matter, I was never assaulted or preyed upon in what I felt was a sexual manner," Fox’s post read in part.
Despite the fact that she and Michael Bay made up, some still didn’t care much for Megan Fox. By this point in time, Fox had a reputation for being difficult to work with. Her talent as an actress was also called into question, with some claiming Fox merely used her admittedly gorgeous looks to progress her acting career far beyond where talent alone would have taken her.
It should also be noted that around this time Fox married her long time, on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Austin Green and had two children with him (they now share three sons). Before these life changes, Fox was considered a sex symbol. She played the titular role in Diablo Cody’s 2009 sexy horror flick Jennifer’s Body. She went on to star in Jonah Hex opposite Josh Brolin in 2010, where once again she played the sensual love interest. It’s possible that marriage and motherhood dampened Fox’s image, causing her sex appeal to audiences to plummet. But that’s just one theory.
As far as Fox’s personal life goes, her husband, Brian Austin Green, recently announced that he and Fox were divorcing after nearly ten years of marriage. Green made the announcement via his podcast, ...With Brian Austin Green. The Beverly Hills 90210 actor explained that after Gox returned home from working abroad, she’d admitted that she’d felt more herself while she was alone than she’d felt in a long time during her marriage to Green. The couple then decided to take some time apart for Fox to decide what she wanted to do, which ultimately led to Fox choosing to end their marriage.
Shortly after Green’s frank confession about the state of his marriage to Megan Fox, she was spotted hanging out with rockstar Machine Gun Kelly. She later starred in Kelly’s music video for his song, “Bloody Valentine.” A vocal group of people criticized Fox for seemingly moving on so quickly after Green poured his heart out, so to speak, and made himself incredibly vulnerable by being so open about their split.
Many of these critics also felt that Fox was moving on very quickly, which of course generated rumors that Fox had betrayed her soon-to-be former husband by cheating on him. These toxic rumors forced Green to once again address his split from Fox, explaining that cheating was in no way a reason for his divorce. “I don't want people to think that [they] are villains or I was a victim in any way with any of this — because I wasn't," Green explained. "This isn't something new for us. This is something new for people to experience and hear about in the press... but it's not new for us." Honestly, people with no insight into this highly personal situation should just keep out of it.
It seems like people are so quick to judge Fox harshly, it simply doesn’t feel fair. Fox’s comments that she made as an incredibly young actress just starting out in the business have followed her for too long, it appears. A lot has happened in the time between when Fox made those admittedly not very well thought out statements, and it’s obvious that the actress is much more mature than she was back then, and has learned to be far more cautious about what she says. Luckily, Fox has several projects in the pipeline, so it’s very possible that she’ll rise to the top once again.