What Happened To Lindsay Lohan? Here’s What She’s Up To In 2021

It’s been over 20 years since a fresh-faced, pint-sized Lindsay Lohan delighted families in Disney’s The Parent Trap. She spent the 2000s as a prominent young actress but eventually became entangled in a web of personal and legal troubles. But where is she now?

Since the mid-2010s, the once-promising actress has kept a pretty low profile. Efforts to stage a comeback have been scattershot, but none have resonated with audiences. Get the whereabouts of Lindsay Lohan in 2021, and find out what her plans are for the future.

Lindsay Lohan Currently Lives In Dubai

The reason we haven’t seen Lohan publicly in some time is that she’s made a home for herself abroad. During an April 2020 interview on Lights Out with David Spade, the actress revealed that she had been living in Dubai for six years. Except for the occasional trip to New York, she hasn’t spent much time in the U.S.

“I haven’t been to L.A. in over 10 years,” she said. “I think the paparazzi definitely scared me a lot… but I haven’t had any real reasons to [be there.]”

To mark her 34th birthday, she posted an Instagram video showing gratitude for a life that was far from Tinseltown.

“It’s my birthday and I’ve had a really beautiful day,” she told her million of Instagram followers. “And during all these tough times I feel like I’ve learned to understand the simplicity of life and birthdays. I was thinking about how many birthdays I’ve had that are just like so extravagant and how lucky we all are to just have the people around us that we love and the people in our lives that we love and how simple is key.”

Lohan also told Spade that she had hoped to return to New York and L.A. to promote her 2020 dance single “Back to Me.” However, the pandemic put plans on hold. So instead, she’s biding time with her younger sister at home.

“I’m currently with my sister Aliana Lohan,” she said. “She’s stuck here with me in Dubai. She was supposed to go and be working on music in Australia and…everything started happening with corona and it’s a blessing in disguise in a way because at least she’s here with me instead of in Australia with no one that she really knows.”

She Has A Jewelry Collection With Lily Baker

Lohan may not be making any hit films these days, but she’s staying busy with other creative pursuits. In January, she debuted a jewelry collaboration with British brand Lily Baker Jewels. The clever collection, inspired by her time in isolation, includes earrings and a pendant in the shape of locks.

“This collection is just the beginning of a long partnership with Lily Baker Jewels,” she said in a statement on the Lily Baker website. “Jewelry is a special feeling to receive from someone, no matter what price it is, it’s what the piece stands for and the thought that counts.”

Lindsay Lohan Is On Cameo

Lohan is also staying in touch with U.S. fans via Cameo. For $375, you can have the actress film a personalized video clip. “Request your favorite Mean Girls line, hear some business advice or love from Lindsay!” reads her bio on the service.

One request in particular made headlines. In January 2021, TikTok user @shhlana asked Lohan to deliver a coming out message on her behalf.

The actress provided a heartfelt response.

“Hi, Alana, it’s Lindsay Lohan,” she said. “I know that you are about to take a very big step in telling your parents who you truly are and what you want them to accept of you — and I think you should do it yourself. I think that coming from you, you’ll feel a lot of power and strength. And it’s important that you are who you truly are, and that you love yourself and that you can live by that and tell your parents that.”

Alana posted the response to TikTok and it went viral, prompting the college student to come out to her parents herself before they stumbled upon it online. “And they took it well,” she told Variety. “That’s good — I’m feeling really, really relieved.”

Lohan Is Returning As A Judge For ‘The Masked Singer Australia’

At least Aussies who love Lohan can rejoice. In November 2020, the Daily Mail reported that she was confirmed to appear on Season 3 of The Masked Singer Australia.

Lohan reportedly sent a DM to a producer of The Anj, Rob & Robbo Show with the news. But Beverley McGarvey, chief content officer of ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand, didn’t exactly confirm or deny Lohan’s role on the show.

“We love all the talent that we had on this year and we love Lindsay,” McGarvey told news.com.au. “Our feeling at this point is that it feels fairly ambitious to think our borders are going to be open anytime soon. Obviously, we would love to have all our internationals back once we can, but I just don’t know when that’s going to be.

“We won’t really know until we have firm filming dates as to who may or may not get into the country,” she added.

Stay tuned for updates on how the pandemic affects her return to show business.